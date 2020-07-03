A look back: The story of Joshua Glover and how Racine freed him from slavery in 1854

He was married twice — his first wife died after 10 years of marriage. Both times were to white women of Irish descent, according to the Etobicoke Historical Society.

Interracial marriages like that wouldn’t be legal in the U.S. until 79 years after Glover’s death.

He died at a home for the elderly in 1888 and was buried at St. James Cemetery in Toronto. He was 74.

His impact in the U.S. was wide-reaching. After the stir created by the jailbreak, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court declared that the Fugitive Slave Act, which made it legal for escaped slaves to be pulled forcefully back into slavery, was illegal. The U.S. Supreme Court later overturned Wisconsin’s ruling, and then the Wisconsin Legislature fired back by passing legislation saying freed ex-slaves in the state would remain free.

Other free states followed suit, joining in the chorus that the Fugitive Slave Act was wrong.

It was a “declaration of defiance, an official condemnation of the Fugitive Slave Act and slavery itself,” said Jung, who believes that the Glover story was “one of the sparks” that spurred on the abolitionist movement.