A look back: The story of Joshua Glover and how Racine freed him from slavery in 1854

“This is what democracy looks like!”
That chant has been heard at protests in Racine, Milwaukee, and nearly every major American city. While some of these chants are new, Racine’s history of seeking change and justice goes back even before the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
One story that deserves repeating is the story of Joshua Glover. That story shows that “Racine can have a national impact if we stand up for what we believe in,” Racine Alderman Trevor Jung said.
Glover’s story
On March 10, 1854, Joshua Glover, 40, was playing cards with two others at his home in Racine. One of the other men was a friend. The other was a supposed friend that was about to become a traitor.
Glover lived in a cabin near the sawmill where he had worked for almost two years after escaping slavery in St. Louis. He had walked nearly 400 miles northward after escaping, traveling under the light of the stars and found himself in Racine in the free state of Wisconsin.
But on March 10, 1854, one of his “friends” betrayed him. Slave catchers were led to the cabin. Eight men, including a U.S. marshal and Glover’s previous “master,” barged in. One of them hit Glover with a club. They put manacles on him. He broke free. They beat him more. Unconscious, they stuffed him in a wagon.
This is where the story turns.
In Racine, where the kidnappers had originally planned to hold Glover overnight, alarm bells were ringing. Glover was respected in town. He was known as an agreeable man. He was a Racinian.
The next day, thousands were in front of the courthouse. It was likely the largest gathering in Racine’s history to that point.
Newspaper accounts from the time show that the demonstration was not unlike the ongoing protests today following the death of George Floyd.
“Men of all creeds joining enthusiastically in the expression of judignation at the outrage which has been perpetrated,” the Racine Advocate reported. “Cannon were fired, bonfires lighted, bands of music patrolled the streets, and every demonstration was made by the populace to indicate their gratification at the triumph of humanity over brutality and the slave driver’s power.”
Later in the day, the crowd got word that the slavers had changed course unexpectedly. Instead of taking Glover to the Racine Jail that night, they turned north and brought Glover to Milwaukee’s jail. They planned to return to St. Louis that Monday. Freedom fighters never let that happen.
At least 100 Racinians hopped on a ferry to Milwaukee. (Remember, this is 1854. Interstate 94 would not exist for another century.) Within hours, a mob of 5,000 formed outside the jail in Milwaukee.
The throng was led by Sherman Booth a white man who published the abolitionist newspapers the “Wisconsin Freeman” and the “Wisconsin Free Democrat.” He helped gather the crowd, riding through the city and galvanizing citizens while riding on horseback like a mid-19th-century Paul Revere.
Booth’s writing heavily influenced the birth of the Republican Party that later, championed by Abraham Lincoln, helped make slavery illegal in the U.S.
Booth led a charge into the jail after the sheriff ignored a court order to release Glover. The door was broken down and Glover walked out. Nobody was hurt. As Glover climbed onto a horse-drawn carriage, he raised his hat to the cheering mass outside the jail.
On to Canada
Forty days later, Glover was reportedly secreted away by boat to Canada and settled in Etobicoke, which is now part of Toronto. There, he was free from slavery, but not racism.
His local sheriff had decreed that Black people could not own land. Many years later at age 70, Glover was accused of stabbing another man, but was able to plead to a lesser charge after his employer and “other notable citizens” spoke on his behalf, provided clothing to allow him to look presentable during the trial, and paid for an attorney.
As a Black man in a majority white country and the odds stacked against him, he got the help he needed.
He was married twice — his first wife died after 10 years of marriage. Both times were to white women of Irish descent, according to the Etobicoke Historical Society.
Interracial marriages like that wouldn’t be legal in the U.S. until 79 years after Glover’s death.
He died at a home for the elderly in 1888 and was buried at St. James Cemetery in Toronto. He was 74.
His impact in the U.S. was wide-reaching. After the stir created by the jailbreak, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court declared that the Fugitive Slave Act, which made it legal for escaped slaves to be pulled forcefully back into slavery, was illegal. The U.S. Supreme Court later overturned Wisconsin’s ruling, and then the Wisconsin Legislature fired back by passing legislation saying freed ex-slaves in the state would remain free.
Other free states followed suit, joining in the chorus that the Fugitive Slave Act was wrong.
It was a “declaration of defiance, an official condemnation of the Fugitive Slave Act and slavery itself,” said Jung, who believes that the Glover story was “one of the sparks” that spurred on the abolitionist movement.
“This did not happen that long ago,” Jung said, noting that grandchildren of slaves were still alive when Barack Obama was president. “The effects” of slavery, Jung said, “still exist today ... The institution of slavery may be gone, but its impacts and its different forms live on. It’s all of our responsibility as people who are proud Americans to step up and step in in the effort to create equality.”
Carey Norris, aka DJ Mr. 262, emcees at the Juneteenth Rally
Battle Mode and a U.S. flag bandanna-mask
"I'm Black I'm Proud" Juneteenth 2020 tees
Masks at Juneteenth
Caron Butler fist up
Wisconsin NAACP Criminal Justice Chairman Corey Prince addresses the crowd
"I stand with Black Lives Matter" at allies' rally
"Black Lives Matter" / "No Justice No Peace"
Alderman John Tate II addresses allies' rally
Signs call for change at allies' rally
Signs call for change at allies' rally
Black Lives Matter tee
On his shoulders
On his shoulders
Black Lives Matter at allies' rally
Marching for justice
Marching for justice, led by Carl Fields
Black Americans rally reaches 14th St. and Wisconsin Ave.
Marching
Marching
BLM and Hands Up Don't Shoot
Young ones marching
Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church shows solidarity
Cheering on marchers
Marching toward Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Marching with fists raised
All ages marching
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
Alfonso Gardner, of Racine, shows off his "Make America Obama Again" hat
Sakinah Abdullah, of Racine, wears a shirt honoring her parents, the Sabirs, who helped bring Juneteenth to Racine
Fist up in a Darth Vader tee
Kameron West passes out water
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Juneteenth power
In the crowd
Tiwan Strong sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Tiwan Strong sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Boys in Black Lives Matter tees
Posing after the rally
