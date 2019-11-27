A look back: The Depot on Highway G provides food, fun, history

CALEDONIA — Sitting together on a Tuesday night at The Depot tavern, Dianne Bertelsen and Connie Larsen, both 1961 Park High School graduates, listened to the sound of a train going by as they ate dinner.

“It’s a nice sound,” Larsen said as the two longtime friends sat reminiscing about memories that include 25-cent Horlick malted milk at the West Racine depot.

There is a lot of reminiscing to be done for the tavern at 11402 Highway G that dates back to 1936 as Caesar’s Tavern. Before that, it was the site of Callen’s Caledonia Trading Post, which burned down in 1935, according to current owner Sue Gracyalny, who bought the restaurant with her husband, Mark, in 2012.

The history

Six years after The Depot opened, Sue and Mark still don’t know a lot about the history of their restaurant.

What they do know is largely from customers who have come in over the years. It was never an actual train depot, despite what many people think.

Some of the history came from two women who came in for the fish fry, Sue said. She was waiting tables that night, and they told her they used to live upstairs.