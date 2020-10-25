A look back: Racine's Shakey’s served fun (also pizza)

“Food and music have the ability to bring back memories I have long forgotten. I will take a double order of both of them.” – Krayl Funch

In the one score and 17 years that I was gone from Racine following my 1983 high school graduation, I changed a lot — went off to university, married my college sweetheart, hung my journalist’s fedora at a succession of magazines and newspapers across the Midwest, raised two kids, and took out the obligatory mortgages and car loans for a slice of the American dream. In short, there’s been a lot of living in those 37 years.

Returned home to the Belle City earlier this year, driving around the city chasing stories for The Journal Times has become something of a kaleidoscope adventure — today’s Racine overlaid with vivid Kodachrome childhood memories of the Racine that used to be.

Driving down Lathrop Avenue near 21st Street the other day, I saw Buckets Pub overlaid with memories of the Shakey’s Pizza Parlor & Ye Public House that first occupied the building from 1969-1983 — a double order of food and music fusion that would have done Krayl Funch proud. I also saw red, yellow and orange-arced shadows of the A&P supermarket beyond it, forever coffee-scented in my memory, but I digress.

My Gen-X ‘Wonder Years’