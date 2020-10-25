A look back: Racine's Shakey’s served fun (also pizza)

“Food and music have the ability to bring back memories I have long forgotten. I will take a double order of both of them.” – Krayl Funch
In the one score and 17 years that I was gone from Racine following my 1983 high school graduation, I changed a lot — went off to university, married my college sweetheart, hung my journalist’s fedora at a succession of magazines and newspapers across the Midwest, raised two kids, and took out the obligatory mortgages and car loans for a slice of the American dream. In short, there’s been a lot of living in those 37 years.
Returned home to the Belle City earlier this year, driving around the city chasing stories for The Journal Times has become something of a kaleidoscope adventure — today’s Racine overlaid with vivid Kodachrome childhood memories of the Racine that used to be.
Driving down Lathrop Avenue near 21st Street the other day, I saw Buckets Pub overlaid with memories of the Shakey’s Pizza Parlor & Ye Public House that first occupied the building from 1969-1983 — a double order of food and music fusion that would have done Krayl Funch proud. I also saw red, yellow and orange-arced shadows of the A&P supermarket beyond it, forever coffee-scented in my memory, but I digress.
My Gen-X ‘Wonder Years’
Growing up in my personal Gen-X “Wonder Years” of the late 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s, the pre-foodie era when pizza was still considered an “exotic” foreign food, Shakey’s was the trailblazing ebullient “eatertainment” fusion of food, music and mirth, serving up both family fun and the trademarked “World’s Greatest Pizza.”
Shakey’s was the 1954 creation of World War II Navy veteran Sherwood “Shakey” Johnson and his college friend and fishing buddy “Big Ed” Plummer, selling small pizzas for 90 cents and schooners of beer for a dime. Johnson, who coined the phrase “pizza parlor” when he hung his neon shingle outside the flagship parlor at 57th and J Streets in Sacramento, Calif., earned his “Shakey” nickname during his South Pacific service aboard the Crater-class cargo ship USS Alnitah after a nasty bout of malaria left him with the shakes.
Shakey’s was the quintessential American melting pot entrepreneurial success story if there ever was one — a Swede running an English Pub-styled restaurant serving up Italian pizza, imported Bavarian dark beer, and lively local jam sessions featuring Ragtime and Dixieland jazz. Shakey’s employees, meanwhile, were outfitted in dapper “Gay Nineties” garb including vertical red and white striped jackets, black satin Kentucky colonel bow ties, faux straw skimmer hats, and the occasional derby bowler.
Against all logical odds, Johnson’s restaurateuring experiment was a huge popular success, numbering more than 500 restaurants coast-to-coast at the mid-1970s height of Shakey’s popularity, including the 250-seat Racine Shakey’s opened by local franchisee Leonard “Les” Nordness at 2031 Lathrop Ave. on May 27, 1969. Nordness sold the Racine Shakey’s to Carl Leonard in 1970.
A magical dining experience
Back in the simpler days of my childhood, when we had only four TV channels for entertainment and diners had to be educated that “pizza is always eaten with the fingers,” a night out at Shakey’s in its rollicking heydays was a magical, larger-than-life dining experience.
Dreams of someday running my own pizza parlor dancing in my head, I was wide-eyed in rapt attention at the big plate glass windows lining the kitchen at Shakey’s, watching the showmanship of the guys sheeting and twirling the dough, ladling the sauce, spreading the toppings, and deftly sliding pizzas in and out of the 750-degree pizza oven with the long-handled pizza peels.
A wooden “Ye Old Notice” wall sign, of which Shakey’s was widely famous, cautioned that “All Shakey’s chefs are lip readers, so be careful what you say thru the windows.”
Another sign at “the till,” where you paid for your pizza and drinks, noted that, “Shakey made a deal with the bank. Shakey doesn’t cash checks, the bank doesn’t make pizza.”
There were at least a dozen different variations of the silk-screened stained wooden signs dotting the dining room, eliciting chuckles. Among them:
“When you’re yapping about the coffee, remember you may be old and weak yourself someday,”
“Take advantage of Shakey’s generosity — persons over 90 accompanied by parent receive FREE PIZZA.”
“The difference at Shakey’s is the service — there ain’t none.”
“Dirty looks, caustic remarks and vicious sneers will not improve the service at Shakey’s. Put your money down and take your changes.”
“Shakey has no quarrel with those who sell for less — they know what their product is worth.”
“If you want to put your cigarette out in your plate, please notify Shakey. He will gladly serve your pizza in an ash tray.”
And the list goes on.
Shakey’s was always at its convivial liveliest when singalong live entertainment was on the docket, the crowd boisterously crooning old standards like “Beer Barrel Polka,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “My Wild Irish Rose,” “That Old Gang of Mine” and “Baby Face” as Joe Braun strummed his short-necked, four-string tenor banjo and Cecelia “Cele” Weaver tickled the ivories on the parlor’s rinky-tink upright grand.
Watching the black-and-white Keystone Cops, Laurel & Hardy, Abbott & Costello, Ritz Brothers, Our Gang and Three Stooges comedy shorts on the silver screen while eating the hot-out-of-the-oven pizza rounded out the Shakey’s experience.
As it turned out, the Three Stooges films at Shakey’s were an important part of my education in a more intellectually enlightened age. How else was I supposed to learn how to perfectly execute Moe’s two-fingered eye poke — or defensively block one?
As American Rock singer Andrew Wilkes-Krier once sagely noted, “Anyone who says that money cannot buy happiness has clearly never spent their money on pizza.”
Times were a-changin
But the times, as Bob Dylan sang, were a-changin’ — and Shakey’s customers were, too.
While the pizza was still a draw, as the years went by Shakey’s schtick — the simple old-time fun of piano-and-banjo singalongs, silly signs, kitchen window theater and the old comedy film shorts — were becoming old hat, particularly after Johnson and Plummer sold Shakey’s to a succession of corporate owners. The magic gone, Shakey’s franchisees began to drift away, with Leonard dropping Shakey’s Racine franchise affiliation in July 1983 as the re-christened but short-lived Carl’s Pizza Plus, which closed its doors in November 1983.
Today, type “Racine, WI” into the “Find a Shakey’s Near You” search engine on the Shakey’s website and you get “No Results Found;” the last Wisconsin Shakey’s, in West Allis, closed its doors on June 30, 2008. Shakey’s USA now numbers but 50 pizza parlors out west in California and Washington.
Given that it’s a 27-hour, 1,853-mile drive to the nearest Shakey’s in Pasco, Wash., I’ve learned to make a respectable copycat Shakey’s pizza. Put on some Dixieland jazz for background music and throw on an Abbott & Costello DVD and it’s 1969 all over again — at least for a little while.
