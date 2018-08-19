RACINE — As it ponders putting a referendum question to voters in the November general election to collect additional funds for school improvements, the Racine Unified administration has detailed accomplishments of funds provided through the district’s 2014 referendum.
In 2014, district residents voted in a referendum to allow Unified to collect $8.5 million per year more than the district’s revenue limit for 15 years.
The School Board is set to vote on the next proposal at its upcoming meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday in building 1 of its Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
The administration has advised the board to commit to keeping the tax rate flat, at $10.02. District officials predict that the tax rate will decrease in the coming year to an estimated $9.72 and it could use the difference between that and the $10.02 cap to fund safety, building and technological improvements. If the board OKs putting a referendum question on the November ballot, voters would also be asked if they want to extend the current collection of property tax funds approved in a 2014 referendum past its end date in 2029.
On Wednesday, the district released a list of projects that have been completed so far with the 2014 referendum funds. It should be noted that many of the projects were funded with both regularly budgeted district monies in conjunction with referendum funds.
Projects
The most significant projects that Racine Unified has completed with its 2014 referendum funds are the construction of two new schools and the expansion of an existing one. These were the three major projects that were tied to the referendum marketing, prior to voters going to the polls four years ago.
Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., in Racine, was completely rebuilt at a cost of around $18.8 million. Olympia Brown Elementary School moved to a brand new building at 2115 5½ Mile Road in Caledonia for a cost of about $15 million and Gifford School, 8332 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, had a middle school addition and renovation to its existing facilities for a total of about $20.2 million.
All of these new facilities opened in August 2016.
Another large-scale project completed with referendum funding, along with regular district funds, included the move of the REAL School from what was previously the Olympia Brown building, 5915 Erie St., Caledonia, to the former Sturtevant Sportsplex, at 10116 Stellar Avenue, Sturtevant. The district purchased the Sportsplex and expanded it for a total cost of about $8.8 million.
This summer, the district renovated Gilmore Middle School, 2330 Northwestern Avenue, to convert it into Gilmore Fine Arts K-8 and to integrate Bull Fine Arts curriculum into it, for a cost of about $5.6 million.
In the past few years, the district also constructed new science labs at Horlick High School, made renovations to the Horlick fieldhouse, built a trades building for the Academies of Racine and upgraded the school’s library for a total cost of $8.4 million.
Other 2014 referendum-funded projects included in Unified’s list are:
- Case High School Fieldhouse renovation, $3.4 million
- Hammes Field track repairs, $28,320
- Jerstad-Agerholm heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacements, $8.9 million
- Mitchell heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacements, $8.7 million
- An expansion for the district’s alternative and virtual learning programs, $176,421
- School technology enhancements, $5.4 million
- Major maintenance at schools across the district that include safety enhancements such as camera installation and creation of secure entry vestibules, work to bring structures into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, work on windows, doors, hardscapes, parking lots, sidewalks and roof replacements, $6.3 million
Play.. Russo is not named here so who else can you name?
Russo still collects over 100k per year. He “retired” years ago. Why would he leave?
How many jobs have been added at ASC? How many staff have RESIGNED not RETIRED from RUSD?
