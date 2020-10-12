A look at open enrollment numbers from across Racine County's school district

RACINE COUNTY — As the 2020-21 school year is well into its second month — whether the schooling is virtual, in-person or some combination of the two — districts throughout Racine County are submitting final head counts. These head counts include how many new students, through open enrollment, have enrolled in a district, and how many have open-enrolled out of their home districts.
Some districts have seen an increase in open-enrolled students, such as Union Grove Elementary. Others have seen that number remain flat, such as Kansasville Grade School. Still others have seen a decrease in new students open-enrolling, such as Union Grove High School.
While there may be numerous reasons why students move from district to district, an overarching factor this year has been the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Julie Thomas, communications coordinator at Burlington Area School District, agreed that the pandemic is a factor. She said staff will need to look closely at enrollment data to see what patterns emerge.
“It may be due to families making the best choice for their children related to attending school in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Thomas said.
Burlington Area
Thomas said the district had 3,294 pupils in September, which is a lower number compared to last year. She did not provide open enrollment numbers before press time.
Numbers broken down by school are not available yet, she said.
Kansasville
Matt Stratton, district administrator at Kansasville Grade School, said the numbers as far as open enrollment were identical from this year to last year.
49 students open enrolled this year as well as last year. A total of 109 students are in the district this year.
Stratton said the numbers are as such because of the enrollment limits the school board sets depending on grade level and class size.
“The other part is coincidence that it just so happens to be virtually identical,” he said.
Racine Unified
At Racine Unified School District last school year, 33 students open-enrolled in, and 1,443 students open-enrolled into another district.
This was out of a total enrollment of 17,692 last year, according to data provided by Stacy Tapp, chief of communication and community engagement for RUSD.
This year, 42 students open-enrolled in, and 1,569 students open enrolled out. Total enrollment this year is at 16,574.
“COVID-19 has likely had an impact on open enrollment this year — specifically the variability between learning options among districts,” Tapp said in an email.
Union Grove Joint District 1
Brenda Stevenson, district superintendent of Union Grove Joint School District 1, said the total number of students in the district this year is 827.
Last school year, 226 students open enrolled in, and 36 students open enrolled into another district.
This year, 300 students open enrolled in and 51 students open enrolled out.
“The number went up because people wanted to come to school,” Stevenson said. “They want to go to a school that’s open. They don’t want virtual. I’m hoping the students that come here want to stay here.”
Union Grove High School
Alan Mollerskov, district administrator for the Union Grove High School District, said the high school is currently serving 993 students, of which 660 are resident students.
This leaves open enrollment at 333 new students in the district this year. Last year, 338 students open enrolled, so open enrollment is down by only five students.
“That still is a pretty high percentage of our population,” Mollerskov said. However, there aren’t as many kids coming in to the high school from the grade schools, he said. “That dropped considerably from the year before.”
In addition, the total resident population of Union Grove is dropping and it’s not projected to increase.
“There’s just not a lot of families moving into the area. There’s just not a lot of homes.”
Waterford High
Lucas Francois, superintendent at Waterford High School, said total head count is slightly down from last year. The total enrollment at the school is 1,032, 20 students less than last year.
This year, 82 students open enrolled in and 73 open enrolled out. Last year, 74 students open enrolled and 78 left the district.
“It’s collateral, it is what it is,” Francois said. “We’re doing a good job of educating kids and people want to come into our district.”
The total enrollment has stayed relatively flat throughout recent years, he said, and hasn’t fluctuated much. This doesn’t amount for any big rewards or big losses.
Yorkville
Jeff Peterson, superintendent at Yorkville Joint 2 School District, said the district had 461 students last year, of which 133 were open enrolled students.
This year, the district has 442 students, of which 131 are new open enrolled students. This makes for 19 less total students and two less open enrolled students from last year to this year.
This year, the district lost a few students because nine students were expected to do a home-school program, and four students were expected enrolled in a Wisconsin virtual school.
These numbers are partly due to the availability numbers set by the district’s Board of Education meeting in February: 48 spots were identified for open enrolling students.
Enrollment data from Waterford Graded School District, Siena Catholic Schools and EverGreen Academy could not be obtained before press time.
