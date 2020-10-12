A look at open enrollment numbers from across Racine County's school district

RACINE COUNTY — As the 2020-21 school year is well into its second month — whether the schooling is virtual, in-person or some combination of the two — districts throughout Racine County are submitting final head counts. These head counts include how many new students, through open enrollment, have enrolled in a district, and how many have open-enrolled out of their home districts.

Some districts have seen an increase in open-enrolled students, such as Union Grove Elementary. Others have seen that number remain flat, such as Kansasville Grade School. Still others have seen a decrease in new students open-enrolling, such as Union Grove High School.

While there may be numerous reasons why students move from district to district, an overarching factor this year has been the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Julie Thomas, communications coordinator at Burlington Area School District, agreed that the pandemic is a factor. She said staff will need to look closely at enrollment data to see what patterns emerge.

“It may be due to families making the best choice for their children related to attending school in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Thomas said.

Burlington Area