'A long way to go' | Local vaccine appointments remain available amid slight rise in COVID cases

This week, the rates are back above 130 and Racine County is again considered "high risk."

In an email, Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that "there is no simple/easy answer" to why there's been an uptick. "The COVID-19 increase is being seen across the country. Assume it is a combination of Spring Fever, Spring Break as we saw last year, lack of consistent/appropriate use of face masks, social distancing, and staying home when you are ill."

On Thursday, more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 tests were reported in Wisconsin for the first time in nearly two months. The 7-day average for positive confirmed cases also reached 733; in early March, the 7-day average was below 400.

Those rates are still far better than what was seen from September through January, when the average peaked at more than 7,000.

Rising vaccination rates have led many to feel more comfortable congregating and forgoing social distancing/masking guidelines in place for more than a year.

While this is a good sign and possibly a reason the spike hasn't been massive, Bowersox said Wednesday that "county vaccination rates are only 14% with a long way to go, but individuals must get vaccinated to curb this latest increase in the positivity rate of COVID-19."