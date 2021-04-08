'A long way to go' | Local vaccine appointments remain available amid slight rise in COVID cases

Not long ago, it seemed nearly impossible to get an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, appointments are in excess.
On Thursday, for the first time, the City of Racine Public Health Department's vaccination clinic at Festival Hall accepted walk-ins for vaccination. This week, vaccinations could still have been booked at other vaccination sites, namely the state-funded, community-based clinic at Regency Mall and the Central Racine County Health Department in the Franksville area of Caledonia.
Mark Schaaf, communications director for Racine County, said Thursday that Regency Mall's appointments have been completely booked for this week, but about 25% of the 1,100 weekly appointments remain available for next week.
Wide access
Since Monday, all Wisconsinites age 16 and older have been eligible to be vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved by the FDA for use on those under the age of 18; however, the three vaccination sites mentioned above all have Pfizer doses available this week.
For 16- and 17-year-olds, a parent or guardian "in most cases ... must be present" for the teen to be vaccinated, according to a release from Racine County.
To get an appointment:
• At CRCHD, 10005 Northwestern Ave., visit crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine
• At Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., visit racinecoronavirus.org/racine-covid-19-vaccine
• At Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., visit vaccinate.wi.gov
Private pharmacies offering vaccinations include
• Good Value Pharmacy, 5220 Washington Ave., goodvaluerx.com/retail/vaccinations
• Pick 'n Save, kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine
• Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square, lakeviewpharmacy.com
• Walmart, corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine
• Walgreens, www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-1
For seniors or adults with disabilities, the Racine County Aging and Disability Resource Center is available to assist with getting vaccinated. It can be contacted 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 262-636-3200.
Anyone in Wisconsin, including in Racine County, can also get help with COVID-19 information and vaccine scheduling by calling the toll-free number 844-684-1064.
Also, this week, Ascension Wisconsin announced that it will be open to vaccinate any eligible person, regardless of system affiliation. Appointments with Ascension can be scheduled at ascn.io/6188HaTLi.
'A long way to go'
While the rates of people getting sick and dying from the novel coronavirus have remained below where they were for most of the past nine months, there has been an uptick in cases locally and statewide since the end of March.
The whole county has returned to the state's "high risk" category for COVID-19 cases. In mid-March, the local case rates (that is, the number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents) dipped below 100, placing Racine County back in the "moderate risk" category for the first time since July 2020.
This week, the rates are back above 130 and Racine County is again considered "high risk."
In an email, Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that "there is no simple/easy answer" to why there's been an uptick. "The COVID-19 increase is being seen across the country. Assume it is a combination of Spring Fever, Spring Break as we saw last year, lack of consistent/appropriate use of face masks, social distancing, and staying home when you are ill."
On Thursday, more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 tests were reported in Wisconsin for the first time in nearly two months. The 7-day average for positive confirmed cases also reached 733; in early March, the 7-day average was below 400.
Those rates are still far better than what was seen from September through January, when the average peaked at more than 7,000.
Rising vaccination rates have led many to feel more comfortable congregating and forgoing social distancing/masking guidelines in place for more than a year.
While this is a good sign and possibly a reason the spike hasn't been massive, Bowersox said Wednesday that "county vaccination rates are only 14% with a long way to go, but individuals must get vaccinated to curb this latest increase in the positivity rate of COVID-19."
As of Thursday, according to state data, 32.3% of Racine County residents (including 76% of those 65 and older) had received at least one vaccine dose and 19.6% of all residents (61.4% of those 65 and older) had completed their vaccine series — two doses for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, one dose for Johnson & Johnson.
Bowersox added: "The bottom line is if this community and its residents are to be safe and slow the spread of the virus during this pandemic, they must get vaccinated as soon as possible."