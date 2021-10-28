CALEDONIA — Before fidget spinners and pop-its became a craze, Kristy Lalonde’s son Dakota, who has nonverbal autism, had to make his own sensory toys.

“We’d have to buy him Mardi Gras beads, buttons, bingo chips … He would make his own out of a straw and the beads,” she said, demonstrating how Dakota would spin his makeshift toy. “Or take his bingo chips and throw them up in the air.”

So when more options for sensory toys appeared — sparked by the trend of fidget spinners in 2017 — it was a relief for Lalonde, whose three out of four kids have different conditions.

This year, Lalonde got in on the business.

Lalonde opened up Sonsational Sensory Shop online in the summer, selling an array of hand-picked fun and affordable sensory toys. Since then, she has garnered hundreds of orders, both shipping them all over and meeting up to make sales locally in Racine County.

Sometimes, Lalonde even gives them for free to kids in need and distributes them to special education classes.

“We’ve needed sensory toys since forever, like as therapy,” she said. “That’s what really inspired me.”

History of sensory toys

According to Autism Speaks, sensory toys are designed to stimulate one or more of the senses, and “may be more appealing to children on the spectrum because they can help the child remain calm and provide the sensory experience they want.”

Fidget spinners were not the first sensory toys to be invented.

Amelia Fahnrich, director of special education and school support for Sonnenberg Schools, said “sensory tools have been around for ages, we just haven’t been as aware of them. There are many organic sensory tools that many of us utilize day to day and don’t realize it. For example, shaking our feet while sitting.”

The history of sensory toys goes back to at least the 1970s, with Ayres Sensory Integration (SI). Founded by Anna Jean Ayres, an occupational therapist, SI is how people register, adjust and separate the sensations they feel in order to adapt to their environment.

According to American Occupational Therapy Association, an estimated 40-80% of children and 3-11% of adults with developmental different abilities also struggle with processing their senses. And those struggles can even occur in about 10-12% of the general population who are undiagnosed.

Ayres helped design sensory-integration therapy to help students with those difficulties cope. Many of the first sensory tools used were swings, slides and trampolines, Fahnrich said.

“Sensory tools now come in all different shapes and sizes, and have various different functions and modalities to help individuals be successful and more independent across various different environments,” she said in an email.

Alleviating senses, meeting needs

As a mom of children ages 10-19 with different needs, Lalonde knows which tools help and which don’t. In turn, she can help her clients choose what would most benefit them or their children.

T.J. Jennings, a mom from Tennessee who has purchased from Lalonde on Facebook, said her daughter Maddie is often nervous and always has a blanket to play with. When mail comes in, Maddie likes to play with the Bubble Wrap it comes with, so Jennings bought some pop-its (plastic toys with bubbles that can be “popped” like Bubble Wrap over and over) for her that have helped ease her nerves.

Vanessa Smith, a grandparent in Indiana, said she bought an octopus toy which turns inside out, each side of it displaying a different mood, for her grandson. “We went on a vacation where he had that with him, and it made for a very good drive home,” she said.

Besides helping children with special needs, Lalonde is aware that sensory tools can also make good toys for children in general, or anyone who is struggling with their focus or anxiety.

Lalonde herself manages anxiety and does so with pop-it toys.

“I don’t like medications. I don’t like to alter. I like to be my crazy self. So even something as simple as this, it’s like popping bubbles,” she said. “Kids rock (back and forth). Grown-ups bite their nails, or smoke cigarettes. Those are all like behaviors or tics … to even yourself out with whatever you’re dealing with. That’s what these (tools) do, but in a healthy way.”

Important to distinguish

Sensory toys can be bought by anyone, and can be seen as simply toys without the outward sensory-related benefits. In turn, kids on and off of the spectrum use them. This “normalization” of sensory toys is an upside for Lalonde’s children.

“All kids enjoy them (toys) now; what that does for my kids is it normalizes them. It takes them away from being a tool, a therapy thing, to just something they can enjoy that makes them like other kids. Because there’s so many things that they’re not like other kids about,” Lalonde said.

While there is the benefit that sensory toys becoming universal can help kids on the spectrum “feel like other kids,” Fahnrich said she prefers to call sensory toys “tools” to focus on their direct benefits.

“These tools are to be used to increase participation, promote independence, and be utilized as a resource to increase students success. Using the word ‘toys’ places a fun, relaxed, and less resourceful meaning behind the benefits of sensory tools,” Fahnrich said. “It’s important to make this distinction so students have the ability to independently retrieve the tools when appropriate, and to identify how to functionally use them to help increase their participation and success in the classroom.”

The only frustrating thing about sensory tools becoming popular, she said, was that before they were all the rage, there weren’t many fun, creative options for them.

“Until all kids used them or liked them, there weren’t this many options. There were just spinners and then the little cubes, and they were like black or metal,” she said.

Lalonde’s goals are to continue to grow her business and to reach other businesswomen. She said she’ll always stick to her mission of selling sensory-related products to help kids and families. “I just want to raise good kids and help make a difference in the world.”

