A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes

Shown is the storefront Saturday afternoon to A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine, which closed its doors Dec. 28. The business was the second cafe to close in its location, 619 Wisconsin Ave., in four years. The large white rectangle reading "Cafe" was a leftover from the previous business, Circa Celeste.
Rachel Kubik
Pictured are Rachel Rast, and her mom, Tami Rast, inside A Little R & R Cafe before its opening in 2016.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
Owner of A Little R & R Cafe Rachel Rast poses with a newly released "lucky leprechaun frappe" in March 2020, a green coffee drink with frosty mint and white chocolate flavors. A Little R & R Cafe has since closed.
The name “A Little R & R Cafe” was partly a play on Rast’s initials but also was to convey a relaxing atmosphere for the place, Rast said in 2016.
Rast earned an associate’s degree in bakery and pastry from the Art Institute of Wisconsin and was Circa Celeste’s baker for five years before opening the cafe as her own.
Rast’s parents financed the purchase of the business. She and her mother, Tami Rast, ran the business.
The goal was to have some carryover of what Circa Celeste had but also make some changes such as adding more meat dishes, Rachel said in 2016.
The cafe sold coffee, tea, slushies and other drinks, sandwiches, wraps, salads, quiches, soups, pastries and sweets. There was a number of vegan options and seasonal items.
In May, A Little R & R Cafe was one of the 146 small businesses that received a combined total of $650,000 in grants in the second round of emergency funding the City of Racine distributed since the coronavirus pandemic began.
In June, the cafe closed for multiple days for maintenance.
Rachel Rast did not respond to several requests for comment.
In this 2011 file photo, the former Circa Celeste Cafe, 619 Wisconsin Ave., is open for business. The cafe was open from 2009-2016 and offered coffee, espresso, rainforest botanicals, a juice bar, homemade bakery items and lunch entrees.