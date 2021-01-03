 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes
3 comments
alert top story
DOWNTOWN RACINE

A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — One of the few cafes in Downtown Racine has closed.

A Little R & R Cafe closed its doors Dec. 28. It is the second cafe to close at its location, 619 Wisconsin Ave., in four years.

The closing was announced on the cafe’s Facebook page in a Dec. 28 post.

“As of today we will be permanently closed,” the post said. “We would like to thank all of our loyal customers over these past 4 years. It was our pleasure to serve you.”

The post received more than 160 reactions, 70 comments and 7 shares.

“One of my favorite little places downtown. Thank you for the wonderful years of service and I wish you all the best,” one Facebook commenter wrote.

“You will be missed. Your chocolate chip cookies were THE BEST!!” said another commenter.

“Loved your sweet cafe and will miss your delicious treats. Best to you, Rachel!” another commenter added.

History

The cafe opened in September 2016 and replaced the former Circa Celeste. Circa Celeste’s owner, Ben Lehner, took a job with the city and sold his business to Rachel Rast of Mount Pleasant, who had supplied his bakery products.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Circa Celeste Cafe

In this 2011 file photo, the former Circa Celeste Cafe, 619 Wisconsin Ave., is open for business. The cafe was open from 2009-2016 and offered coffee, espresso, rainforest botanicals, a juice bar, homemade bakery items and lunch entrees.

The name “A Little R & R Cafe” was partly a play on Rast’s initials but also was to convey a relaxing atmosphere for the place, Rast said in 2016.

Rast earned an associate’s degree in bakery and pastry from the Art Institute of Wisconsin and was Circa Celeste’s baker for five years before opening the cafe as her own.

Rachel Rast close up

Owner Rachel Rast is shown in July 2016 inside A Little R & R Cafe, 619 Wisconsin Ave.

Rast’s parents financed the purchase of the business. She and her mother, Tami Rast, ran the business.

The goal was to have some carryover of what Circa Celeste had but also make some changes such as adding more meat dishes, Rachel said in 2016.

The cafe sold coffee, tea, slushies and other drinks, sandwiches, wraps, salads, quiches, soups, pastries and sweets. There was a number of vegan options and seasonal items.

In May, A Little R & R Cafe was one of the 146 small businesses that received a combined total of $650,000 in grants in the second round of emergency funding the City of Racine distributed since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In June, the cafe closed for multiple days for maintenance.

Rachel Rast did not respond to several requests for comment.

3 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie
Local News

Two killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people were killed in a crash on I-94 Tuesday night, the fatal accident one of dozens of crashes and motorists in need of assistance that kept emergency crews busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the area experienced its first winter storm of the season.

+10
Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'
Local News

Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'

  • 7 min to read

“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News