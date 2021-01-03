A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes

RACINE — One of the few cafes in Downtown Racine has closed.

A Little R & R Cafe closed its doors Dec. 28. It is the second cafe to close at its location, 619 Wisconsin Ave., in four years.

The closing was announced on the cafe’s Facebook page in a Dec. 28 post.

“As of today we will be permanently closed,” the post said. “We would like to thank all of our loyal customers over these past 4 years. It was our pleasure to serve you.”

The post received more than 160 reactions, 70 comments and 7 shares.

“One of my favorite little places downtown. Thank you for the wonderful years of service and I wish you all the best,” one Facebook commenter wrote.

“You will be missed. Your chocolate chip cookies were THE BEST!!” said another commenter.

“Loved your sweet cafe and will miss your delicious treats. Best to you, Rachel!” another commenter added.

History