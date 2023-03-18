RACINE — While not everyone is Irish, everybody is family at local pubs on St. Patrick’s day.

There were servings of Guinness, Jameson and green beer galore at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, during its 24th annual St. Patrick’s day celebration on Friday.

J.J. McAuliffe has owned the Irish pub for 25 years, and he said he has not had a single fight during that time, even on St. Patrick’s Day.

McAuliffe spent most of the holiday getting decorations and party favors ready for live music to be played later in the night.

He said the pub will see a steady stream of regulars and new patrons throughout the day.

“Later tonight, this place is going to be jumping,” Rose Olsen, one of the regulars at McAuliffe’s, said.

Olsen said she and her husband, Ken, have been patrons of the pub for a “very long time.”

They even had McAuliffe officiate their 25th wedding anniversary, and will celebrate their 50th in 2024.

Gary Fergus, another regular, said his favorite part of St. Patrick’s Day is the way it brings people together.

“It’s a good, fun day,” Fergus said. “It’s a time of year that people actually get together.”

If asked, McAuliffe might tell you jokingly that his favorite part of the holiday is the end of it, but in reality its the comradery and the feeling of a homecoming with some of his patrons.

“The pride I have packing this place with so many wonderful people who enjoy the music,” McAuliffe said. “We see people we only see once a year, and think ‘they choose to come here’ —and that means something.”

The Parade

McAullife will have a entry in Downtown Racine’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade today at noon.

His vehicle will have banners advertising the annual “Shaving for Shaymus” event at the pub from 4-7 p.m. March 25.

The event is in honor of Shaymus Guinn, and 11-year-old boy who died of cancer in 2012 and is the namesake of The Shaymus Guinn Foundation.

McAuliffe is a friend of the family and has hosted the head shavings at his pub for almost a decade.

The parade will officially begin at the corner of State and Main streets, and will will proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall.

Area restaurants and bars will have St. Patrick’s Day specials running all day after the parade.