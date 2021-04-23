RACINE — It started with a cookbook. “My late aunt had it. It was actually from America,” Roshan Elias said of her first memories of cooking, when she was 7 years old in her home country of Malawi, in east Africa.

“It had all the American recipes, like pumpkin pie. The first thing I baked was a pumpkin pie.” That pie didn’t turn out well, Elias said.

But the trial and error behind baking — as well as having her family serve as taste-testers — pushed her.

“(My family) would be honest with me if something wasn’t nice,” Elias said. “The more I got better, the more my mom started encouraging me. My dad wouldn’t eat anybody else’s scones.”

Now, she’s the owner of Sugar and Spice Cupcakes, which opened in 2014 and got its first storefront in January 2020, at 3751 Douglas Ave., just south of Three Mile Road.

Sugar and spice

“I grew up in a family that cooks,” Elias said, adding she comes from an Indian background. “We use a lot of spices and we use a lot of sugar.”

Her carrot cake cupcakes have spices like cloves and cinnamon; combinations like that inspired the name of the bakery — bringing spices and sugars together.

In the future, Elias hopes to serve savory foods alongside the sweets. She’s considering samosas, pastries that are either fried or baked with fillings like potato or beef.

Mainstay delicacies like cakes, cookies, cake pops and even French macarons can be found at Elias’s bakery, but with her own touch. Her red velvet cupcakes are made with a “citrus twist,” she said, and her chocolate cupcakes are sometimes made with Guinness beer.

Elias never forgets her roots when she’s behind the mixer. Sometimes, she throws in Amarula liqueur — made with with the sugar, cream and fruit of the African marula tree — into her desserts.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but the coffee I serve is sourced from Africa too,” Elias said.

More information For more information on Sugar and Spice Cupcakes, visit sugar-and-spice-cupcakes.com or facebook.com/sugarandspicecupcakes.vp. The shop is located at 3751 Douglas Avenue. It is open 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Outdoor and indoor seating options are available.

A loyal following

Elias started getting a following as a vendor at local farmers markets, working with Milaeger’s and fulfilling special orders. Opening a business was “definitely not not something I thought I would be able to do,” she said. “But now that I’m doing it, I enjoy the whole aspect of it.”

One day while working at the bakery, Elias struck up a conversation with a customer, as she often does, but what she learned from the customer was unexpected.

“She told me she drove all the way from Illinois,” Elias said.

The customer told Elias that her daughter tried Sugar and Spice cupcakes at the Kenosha Harbor Market about two years ago, and that her daughter specially requested them for her birthday.

“I was shocked that she remembered me,” Elias said.

Robyn Woodward has been a customer of Elias’ since she opened her storefront right before the pandemic. When it struck, Woodward said she bought Elias’ cupcakes to deliver to porches of family and friends, and a local veterinary clinic.

“(Roshan) exceeds our expectations,” Woodward said. “She takes the time to talk to her customers.”

‘Why am I here?’

Elias had to temporarily shut down for a few weeks when the pandemic hit, she said. There have been times she thought about quitting.

“When no one shows up or I sell one cupcake, I’m like, ‘Why am I here?’ “ Elias said. On other days, she’ll get orders as large as 300 cupcakes or a customer comes in and makes her day. Support from her customers and her family keep her going, and keep her happy.

“It’s a rollercoaster ride,” Elias said, “but I’m just riding the wave and hoping we can get over it.”

