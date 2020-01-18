'A lifelong dream:' Why these local Danish-Americans want to be on a Danish reality show

RACINE — Gary Sorensen still has family in Denmark; he can feel it in his bones. He just needs to find them.
Sorensen is a proud Danish-American. His great-grandparents on both sides of the family came over to the U.S. at the end of the 19th century, several of them settling immediately in Kenosha, where Sorensen still lives. He’s the former president of Kenosha's Danish Brotherhood Lodge and has traced his family tree back to 1600, but has not yet been able to connect with any still living relatives.
By actually traveling to Europe, Sorensen thinks he might be able to find some long lost cousins.
“I want to see the family farms, the family churches,” he said, while sitting in Memorial Hall and wearing a t-shirt that the words “American Grown with Danish Roots” on its front.
Sorensen and dozens of other Danish locals are vying for a chance to see their homeland: Denmark, the home of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the cozy feeling of hygge and the deliciousness of kringle.
For four hours on Saturday, interviewers from a Chicago-based casting company interviewed Danish-Americans. It was the first step of a casting process for the revival of the show “Alt for Denmark.”
Competition will be tough, since only 10 Americans (who each must be at least 1% Danish) will be chosen to take part in the show. Callbacks are scheduled for April, with filming taking place overseas throughout June.
The format of the show is a mix between “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “The Amazing Race” — part game show, part genealogical quest.
The idea actually came from Norway, where “Alt for Norge” (translated as “All for Norway,” the country’s motto) had one season every year from 2010 through 2019, with several Wisconsinites being featured over the years.
Alt for Denmark, marketed in the U.S. as “The Great Danish Adventure,” aired for one season in 2012, but now is gearing for a comeback. Casting Director Joan O’Connor said that the show is being reimagined to put less focus on the game show elements and instead bring a little more heart and heritage to the small screen. She's not even sure if the name "Alt for Denmark," is going to stick around.
“There’s still competitions and challenges, but there’s more heart to it,” she explained.
The idea of the show has benefited from a recent fervor in ancestry across the world brought on by 21st century technology and connectivity. Websites like Ancestry.com (favored by Sorensen) and genetic testing services like 23andMe have made tracing ancestral roots easier than ever before.
Madelyn Barranco of Racine already took 23andMe’s DNA test, confirming her Danish-ness. But actually seeing Denmark would be “way better than something on a computer screen,” the mother of three said. She wants to get on the show “to have this experience to tell my children about (and) the education I could get from knowing our heritage.”
"It's been a lifelong dream for me."
Opportunities like Alt for Denmark give Americans the chance to explore those roots.
For Barranco and Alex Voss, another Racine resident, their Danish heritage has mostly been lived through food: Æbleskiver (a doughnut hole-like snack) for breakfast, red cabbage during Thanksgiving, herring around Christmas.
Voss is OK if his bewilderment in front of the cameras brings a few laughs at his expense to Danish TV watchers.
“I’m in this for a trip to Denmark,” Voss laughed. “It’s reality TV. They want us to be confused.”
Why are there so many Danes in southeastern Wisconsin?
Wisconsin received more Danish immigrants than any other U.S. state in the 1870s and '80s, according to the Museum of Danish America. The reason most of these immigrants decided to leave their native land was because unemployment was soaring at that time in Denmark, in part because the population was growing but most of the land was already owned.
Many bought into the idea that America truly was the "land of opportunity," and the first immigrants would write home about how great life in the states was, with some of those letters getting printed in newspapers.
These reasons contributed to what brought Sorensen's and Voss' ancestors here.
According to an article published in 1928 in "The Wisconsin Magazine of History," the first Dane in Racine was John S. Bang, a contractor, builder and preacher. He arrived either in 1839 or 1840. By 1851, he was a City Council member, helped found the Scandinavian Evangelical Congregation and has become credited with laying the foundation for Danish heritage Racine holds onto today.
In April 1939, the crown prince and princess of Denmark even visited Racine, receiving a royal welcome and being cheered on by thousands of admirers, The Racine Journal-Times reported. At the time, Racine had the nickname "Little Denmark of America."
