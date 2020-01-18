'A lifelong dream:' Why these local Danish-Americans want to be on a Danish reality show

“I’m in this for a trip to Denmark,” Voss laughed. “It’s reality TV. They want us to be confused.”

Why are there so many Danes in southeastern Wisconsin?

Wisconsin received more Danish immigrants than any other U.S. state in the 1870s and '80s, according to the Museum of Danish America. The reason most of these immigrants decided to leave their native land was because unemployment was soaring at that time in Denmark, in part because the population was growing but most of the land was already owned.

Many bought into the idea that America truly was the "land of opportunity," and the first immigrants would write home about how great life in the states was, with some of those letters getting printed in newspapers.

These reasons contributed to what brought Sorensen's and Voss' ancestors here.