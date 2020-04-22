A letter from the publisher: Journal Times launches Local Marketing Grant program
A letter from the publisher: Journal Times launches Local Marketing Grant program

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Racine County, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood have been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Since our inception, The Journal Times has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver their message to customers in times of prosperity and in times of great challenge. While the COVID-19 virus has created change and difficulties for us all, the ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve; we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.

This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus and will provide matching advertising grants for use in The Journal Times print and digital publications and services. This builds upon our existing commitment to our local business community through such successful initiatives as our Buy Local gift card program and our programs to highlight local restaurants offering carry-out and delivery.

Through our Local Marketing Grant program, we are enabling small business owners to access a much broader portfolio of marketing products. This program will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic.

Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 each month and will be awarded in April, May and June. Applicants may apply online at www.journaltimes.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html.

As a trusted source of news and information for the communities that we serve, we feel that we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community during these trying times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in both page views and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at JournalTimes.com. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents each and every day.

During these uncertain times, we believe each of us can do our part to help our community come through the other side of this pandemic stronger and more united to tackle the challenges that lay ahead. We ask that you join us in supporting our local business community in the weeks and months to follow.

Mark Lewis, Journal Times publisher

Lewis

Mark Lewis the president of Wisconn Valley Media Group and is publisher of The Journal Times, the Kenosha News and the Lake Geneva Regional News.

More inside

Lee Enterprises to provide marketing assistance to local businessess affected by the COVID-A9 pandemic. Page A3.

