A hull of a good time: Racine oat traffic increases over holiday weekend

“Boating is very weather-dependent,” Vandera said. “We’re happy to be able to offer boating to those who are willing to practice social distancing and just trying to enjoy their time outside. It’s a safe environment.”

Jeff Clear of the Rockford, Ill. area said that weather was definitely a factor for him when deciding to boat on Monday. The beautiful weather brought him, his wife Peggy, his two daughters and a friend out on Lake Michigan, he said.

He boats weekly during the summer months. The Fourth of July weekend was busy for his wife, who is a healthcare worker, so the group came out Monday.

Clear said he’s been boating more this year because of the pandemic and because it was a nice day Monday.

“It’s nice way to get out and keep the family safe,” he said.

He also said he feels safe social distancing because not that many people are out on the docks when he’s been there, including when getting fuel.

“Everyone’s been real good,” he said. The group has been traveling from Racine, boating to Milwaukee and stopping in Port Washington for lunch.

Clear said he has loved boating since he was 4 years old, when his father introduced him to it.