A hull of a good time: Racine boat traffic increases over holiday weekend

RACINE — A continuing pandemic led to canceled or modified Fourth of July weekend plans for many, but boat traffic did not slow down.
Carrie Vandera, general manager and marketing director of Reefpoint Marina, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, said the Independence Day weekend was busy.
“Everybody (was) on their boat,” she said. “Everybody’s adhering to social distancing on the boat and on the water.”
In addition, boaters and paddlers during the holiday weekend may have seen more conservation wardens and local boat patrols than normal. They were educating and enforcing the boating laws surrounding the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol and other drugs as part of the annual national Operation Dry Water.
Social distancing
Social distancing guidelines as well as sanitizing measures are being taken in the Anchors Away Ship Store and the Reefpoint Brew House at the marina. Events have been greatly reduced and have strict guidelines, Vandera said.
Vandera said she has noticed more people on their boats this year, but she attributes the reason to the nicer weather as opposed to more people wanting to get out due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Boating supply was deemed an essential service by Gov. Tony Evers under the Safer At Home Order, which Vandera said is another reason it’s easy for boaters to enjoy a day on the water.
“Boating is very weather-dependent,” Vandera said. “We’re happy to be able to offer boating to those who are willing to practice social distancing and just trying to enjoy their time outside. It’s a safe environment.”
Jeff Clear of the Rockford, Ill. area said that weather was definitely a factor for him when deciding to boat on Monday. The beautiful weather brought him, his wife Peggy, his two daughters and a friend out on Lake Michigan, he said.
He boats weekly during the summer months. The Fourth of July weekend was busy for his wife, who is a healthcare worker, so the group came out Monday.
Clear said he’s been boating more this year because of the pandemic and because it was a nice day Monday.
“It’s nice way to get out and keep the family safe,” he said.
He also said he feels safe social distancing because not that many people are out on the docks when he’s been there, including when getting fuel.
“Everyone’s been real good,” he said. The group has been traveling from Racine, boating to Milwaukee and stopping in Port Washington for lunch.
Clear said he has loved boating since he was 4 years old, when his father introduced him to it.
“It’s a family thing,” he said.
Fishing common
Chris Marweg of Racine said he comes to the Racine marina about 10 times a year. On Monday, he echoed the notion of coming out because of nice weather; beyond that, his son Kyle and Kyle’s friend Gabriel Sutton wanted to fish.
The pandemic was a factor, additionally causing them to want to boat more. He said his family has also been tubing on Browns Lake in the Town of Burlington at the other end of Racine County.
He enjoys boating, “just to be out in the fresh air and have some fun. (To) get out,” Marweg said.
Pete Rodriguez of Kansasville brought his boat out for the first time in 2020 on Monday. He said he tries to boat as much as he can.
Rodriguez is retired and enjoys boating for fishing. He reminded others to remember to bring all required equipment.
“Especially if you got kids, make sure you got all your safety equipment,” he said.
DNR reminders
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to bring life jackets. Wisconsin residents and visitors should also clean their boats to protect state waters from aquatic invasive species and the impact they can have on waters and native species.
Life jackets
- All vessels (including canoes, kayaks and paddleboards) must have at least one United States Coast Guard-approved wearable life jacket for each person on board.
- All vessels 16 feet or more in length must have one USCG-approved throwable personal flotation device on board that is immediately accessible.
- Every person on board a personal watercraft must wear a USCG-approved life jacket.
- Sailboarders and windsurfers are exempt from the life jacket requirement but are highly encouraged to wear one.
- Federal law requires children under the age of 13 to wear a USCG-approved life jacket while underway in an open vessel on federally controlled waters.
Boat cleaning
- Inspect boats, trailers and equipment for attached aquatic plants or animals.
- Remove all attached plants or animals
- Drain all water from boats, motors, livewells and other equipment
- Never move live fish away from a water body
- Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash
- Buy minnows from a Wisconsin bait dealer
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.