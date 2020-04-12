A hot meal for the long road; Community comes together to feed truckers

Simonsen contacted Culver's and received permission to set up shop in the parking lot on Sunday.

All in this together

Once they had a place and date, Nance posted her plans on social media and asked people if they would be willing to buy a meal for a trucker.

"I thought it was going to be about 50 and I would give everyone a discount," she said. "Enough people donated that I can give away 100."

On Saturday evening, Nance was still wrapping up shopping for Sunday's menu: Ham, candied yams, green beans, garlic mashed potatoes and cookies. She said she was making enough for 150 people.

"I am going to be cooking all night," she said.

Some people have pitched in beyond paying for meals. Someone donated dinner rolls for the meal. A woman contacted her and said that she and her children wanted to fill 100 treat bags with granola bars, facial tissue and other items.

"She said 'My kids are bored and I need to give them something to do,' " Nance said.

This was after the woman had already paid for six meals, then told her sister, who paid for a few more. Nance said that before this, she didn't know any of the people who have helped make this happen.