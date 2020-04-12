A hot meal for the long road; Community comes together to feed truckers

YORKVILLE — The Culver's near the intersection of Highway 20 and Interstate 94 may have been closed on Easter Sunday, but plenty of folks were able to stop by for a hot meal.
Jackie Nance, owner of Jack's Food Truck, set up shop in the parking lot Sunday afternoon at Culver's, 722 S. Sylvania Ave., and was serving meals for some of the most hard-working and hard-hit workers affected by COVID-19: truck drivers.
"They’re working just as hard as everyone else and they won’t be able to be home with their family," said Nance. "For them to be able to get a home-cooked meal for Easter, it means a lot."
The idea came about after Linda Simonsen from Yorkville contacted Nance. She'd heard about Nance's food truck and Simonsen's husband, Leonard, is a truck driver. Leonard said he's lucky because he's not a long-distance trucker, but he's heard about drivers have to work longer days and extra shifts. With most rest stops and restaurants closed, they're struggling to find restrooms, showers, even a place to wash their hands and eat a hot meal.
Simonsen asked Nance if she'd consider opening somewhere along the highway. When she's not running her food truck, Nance works at Piggly Wiggly, 4400 67th Drive, Union Grove; that's where, she said, she's heard how hard trucking has become.
"I see the truck drivers every day and they’re exhausted," she said. "I just want to be able to give them a hot meal because that’s crazy they can’t have something hot because they can’t find someplace to wash their hands."
Simonsen contacted Culver's and received permission to set up shop in the parking lot on Sunday.
All in this together
Once they had a place and date, Nance posted her plans on social media and asked people if they would be willing to buy a meal for a trucker.
"I thought it was going to be about 50 and I would give everyone a discount," she said. "Enough people donated that I can give away 100."
On Saturday evening, Nance was still wrapping up shopping for Sunday's menu: Ham, candied yams, green beans, garlic mashed potatoes and cookies. She said she was making enough for 150 people.
"I am going to be cooking all night," she said.
Some people have pitched in beyond paying for meals. Someone donated dinner rolls for the meal. A woman contacted her and said that she and her children wanted to fill 100 treat bags with granola bars, facial tissue and other items.
"She said 'My kids are bored and I need to give them something to do,' " Nance said.
This was after the woman had already paid for six meals, then told her sister, who paid for a few more. Nance said that before this, she didn't know any of the people who have helped make this happen.
"These are all random people who are like, 'How can we help?' " she said. "I'm extremely grateful. Right now is not the easiest time for people to be offering things up."
On Sunday, the Simonsens brought a pop-up shelter and hung around as Nance, her 12-year-old daughter Jersey (whose birthday is Monday) and friend Scottie Campbell manned the truck. They told an attendant at a gas station across the street what they were doing to help steer truckers their way.
By noon, they'd given away 25 to 30 meals. All Nance asked was that the truckers sign a poster board so that those who had made it happen could see how many truckers they fed.
