A home away from home for the holidays

Looking to reel in anglers to the hotel, Prabhu and Rajani are currently sponsoring their Horlick Dam Salmon Fishing Contest, with $200, $150 and $100 cash prizes awarded for the three largest-length salmon entered into the contest, which runs through Nov. 30. As of press time, 44 inches remains the King Chinook Salmon catch to beat with nine days to go in the contest, which began Oct. 1.

“The fish are jumping everywhere in the Horlick Dam, located at the edge of the hotel,” said Prabhu of the world-class salmon and steelhead fishing available in the Root River. “Although late in the season, the fishing is still excellent. It’s really quite a sight to see. If you haven’t already been out there, and even if you have, I invite everyone to get in on the late-season action!”

Contest registration forms are available at the hotel’s front desk. Winners will be notified via e-mail or phone call and also announced in The Journal Times. The entry fee is only $10. A stay at the hotel is not required. All monies collected from the registration fee will be returned back in the form of prize money. If more than $500 is collected in entrance fees, the prize amounts will be increased proportionately.

Prabhu said Travelodge Waters Edge provides convenient, clean and comfortable lodging at a value-oriented “reasonable price” for Root River anglers.