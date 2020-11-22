A home away from home for the holidays

RACINE —With Thanksgiving just days away and the Christmas and New Year’s holidays just around the corner, there will be lots of visiting family and friends arriving in Racine County from afar.
Racine’s newly and extensively remodeled Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave. (Highway 38), offers holiday travelers a convenient, clean, comfortable, safe and inexpensive lodging option, a value-oriented proposition made even more so with a special holiday offer for Journal Times readers.
“We have plenty of rooms available for the upcoming holidays,” said General Manger Patrick Prabhu, who co-owns the hotel with business partner Karl Rajani. “Special rates are available. Just mention this article for an extra 15% off.”
Unlike the area’s other economy-priced hotels, largely concentrated out by I-94, Prabhu notes Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel is located in the heart of the action, just a short drive from the many shopping, dining and entertainment options available in historic Downtown Racine.
Given health and safety concerns around the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Prabhu said Waters Edge Hotel has implemented numerous health and safety protocols for the protection of both guests and employees, including use of CDC-approved cleaners and the ability to distance guest parties through the large two-story hotel facility.
Extensive renovations
The 114-room hotel, geared toward business and leisure travelers, is currently in the second and third phases of an extensive 14-month, $4 million top-to-bottom, wall-to-wall renovation, with construction currently underway on an enclosed riverside pool and hot tub facility expected to open next spring. Meeting room renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Licensing is in process to open the hotel’s riverfront bar, with hopes to open the hotel’s restaurant, Waters Edge Bar & Grill, once an operator is found.
Operations Manager Alexis Cruz said a popular booking at Travelodge Waters Edge are the hotel’s three Jacuzzi suites.
Completed Phase 1 renovations at Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel include the total remodeling of the hotel’s newly-furnished guest rooms, all equipped with a variety of amenities including microwave ovens, mini fridges and 37-inch flat screen televisions with premium channels.
“Whether you’re staying for business or recreation, our goal is to provide you with a clean, comfortable and pleasant accommodation at a reasonable price,” said Prabhu. “We’re getting a lot of positive feedback. In our reviews, people like our convenience, location, value and cleanliness.”
Horlick Dam Salmon Fishing Contest continues through Nov. 30
Looking to reel in anglers to the hotel, Prabhu and Rajani are currently sponsoring their Horlick Dam Salmon Fishing Contest, with $200, $150 and $100 cash prizes awarded for the three largest-length salmon entered into the contest, which runs through Nov. 30. As of press time, 44 inches remains the King Chinook Salmon catch to beat with nine days to go in the contest, which began Oct. 1.
“The fish are jumping everywhere in the Horlick Dam, located at the edge of the hotel,” said Prabhu of the world-class salmon and steelhead fishing available in the Root River. “Although late in the season, the fishing is still excellent. It’s really quite a sight to see. If you haven’t already been out there, and even if you have, I invite everyone to get in on the late-season action!”
Contest registration forms are available at the hotel’s front desk. Winners will be notified via e-mail or phone call and also announced in The Journal Times. The entry fee is only $10. A stay at the hotel is not required. All monies collected from the registration fee will be returned back in the form of prize money. If more than $500 is collected in entrance fees, the prize amounts will be increased proportionately.
Prabhu said Travelodge Waters Edge provides convenient, clean and comfortable lodging at a value-oriented “reasonable price” for Root River anglers.
“The fishermen staying here love it,” he said.
Cruz agrees.
“The fishermen really like the fact it’s easy to go down fishing,” she noted. “They really like the location, they like how the hotel’s been remodeled. They’re pretty happy.”
Learn more
For more information about Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel, call 262-635-2500 or visit www.hotelwatersedge.com.
