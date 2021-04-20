'A historic moment' | State, Racine leaders react to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

This verdict is "Empowering other officers to speak up against excessive force."

“Make no mistake, the work is not done. We need to use our work and our actions that will lead to demilitarization of police.”

John Tate II, Racine Common Council president

“Moments ago, former police officer (Derek) Chauvin was held accountable for the murder of George Floyd and found guilty on all three counts by a jury of his peers. This is a rare moment in the American justice system and fulfills the demand for accountability, but this is not justice. Justice is neither vengeance nor simple accountability. True justice is change — transformation in such a way that the potential to commit harm is removed.

"What happened to George Floyd has happened to many others. Without fundamental, structural, and cultural changes in policing and our society that ensure that no officer’s abuse of power is defended or goes unpunished, abuses will continue. (Derek) Chauvin is not an aberration. There are officers like him in departments across this country; and like the officers who testified against him, it is incumbent on the honorable officers to root out bad actors.