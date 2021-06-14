 Skip to main content
A hike to end Alzheimer's: When his mom fell ill, this Kansasville man couldn't stay sitting down
Dan Luenig and his mother, Anne

Dan Luenig, left, smiles with his mother, Anne, who is suffering from Alzheimer's, the same form of dementia that Luenig's father and one of his grandmothers died from.

KANSASVILLE — Dan Luenig is asking for donations before he hikes 20 miles through Bong Sate Recreation Area in Kenosha County to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

Luenig, of Kansasville, is one of the millions of Americans who is coping with a family member on a journey with Alzheimer’s. His mother Anne, who just celebrated her 90th birthday, is living with Alzheimer’s.

This is not a new journey for Luenig. He has already lost his father and a grandmother to the disease.

According to the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans currently have Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia.

Luenig’s family members have been strong supporters for increased awareness and research for Alzheimer’s disease. His father participated in a longitudinal research study and eventually donated his body to science.

This year, Luenig is doing his part to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s through “The Longest Day.” He will be taking his passion for hiking and turning it into dollars on June 20. Dan will be hiking 20 miles through the Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.

As of Monday afternoon, he had raised more than $4,000.

“Ever since my Boy Scout days, I’ve always been an active hiker,” Luenig stated. “I decided to set a goal this year to raise $1,500. I met that goal, so I kept increasing my goal and now my target is $5,000.”

Luenig will be doing live updates during his hike via Twitch, a live streaming platform. Visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/donate/2791902587693941 to donate to Luenig or to find out more.

On the Longest Day, the day with the most light, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice to support the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

