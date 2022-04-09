A helicopter dropped eggs for a 'Community Easter Eggstravaganza' in Racine

Children were released onto Horlick High School's field by age, with the youngest kids going first, to take part in the Community Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday morning.
Some of the more than 10,000 eggs prepared for the event were put on the field behind Horlick High School before Community Easter Eggstravaganza. The rest were dropped from a helicopter. Pastor TJ Poisl, of Soul Revival church, said he had a dream about helicopters, so organizers started to look around for a helicopter and pilot who would do the egg drop.
Tony DeRango aimed to debunk rumors circulating that The Pizza King is going to close with a call to The Journal Times this week. There reportedly is a deal in the works. But before the restaurant could be replaced by a gas station, there are several governing bodies that have to give approval. The Pizza King, as a result, will be around for at least a while more.
In short: Union Grove rejects ATVs and golf carts on its roads, incumbent Burlington School Board members hold onto their seats, a number of changes coming to the Racine County Board and 1 of 3 schools had referendums passed.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Xavier Jackson and another individual shot a 16-year-old who they believed to be a member of the NFL (North Side for Life) gang, but the victim was not a member of any gang.
