A helicopter dropped eggs for a 'Community Easter Eggstravaganza' in Racine

RACINE — Soul Revival Church organized a Community Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday at Horlick High School where the traditional eggs were delivered in a rather non-traditional way: by helicopter.

The large crowd of kids squealed with delight every time the helicopter paused and poured out more eggs.

Soul Revival organized the event along with some community partners such as The Main Project & Café, the Horlick High School Athletic Department, and the Racine police and fire departments.

Pastor Melissa Poisl said organizers prepared approximately 10,000 eggs plus some extra after they were told 10,000 might not be enough “because you might have more people than you think you will.”

However, not all 10,000 eggs could be dropped from the helicopter, she explained, so the event started with some of the eggs on the field.

The idea for the helicopter came from Pastor TJ Poisl, who had a dream about helicopters and then decided to have the eggs dropped from one.

Ann Logan, who leads the youth ministry, tracked down a helicopter and pilot willing to do the drop.

Community

Soul Revival Church is non-denominational.

TJ Poisl explained an important part of the mission of Soul Revival Church is to get out of the church building and mix with the community.

The idea is to “be the church,” he explained and pointed out that Jesus did not sit in a building and wait for people to come to him. He went out into the community with the people.

“Put the example of love that Jesus gave us into the community,” he said. “That’s what we want.”

Soul Revival Church meets at Horlick High School at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Poisl said there is a youth ministry because it is important that young people “understand that faith can be fun.”

He added there will not be any helicopters, but the kids will come out of youth ministry with the same excitement on their faces.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.