A guide to Independence Day events in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Despite the pandemic, Racine County is still celebrating Independence Day. Following is a guide to what’s happening across the county today.

In Racine

9-9:04 a.m.: Churches ring their bells in what 4th Fest of Greater Racine is calling “Let Freedom Ring.”

10 a.m.: Watch last year’s big 4th Fest parade on WVTV (My 24).

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 4th Fest neighborhood parade winds its way through the north side and south side of Racine and then heads west to Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, which is the major sponsor for the parade.

The parade route is not being published to keep crowds from gathering.

Traditionally, 4th Fest’s calliope, an organ that plays festive circus-type music, is always the last float in the parade. This year the calliope will be at the front of the parade, so that when people hear it they will know the parade is in their neighborhood.

The parade will also feature World War II and Vietnam veterans to be honored, and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.