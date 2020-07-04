A guide to Independence Day events in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Despite the pandemic, Racine County is still celebrating Independence Day. Following is a guide to what’s happening across the county today.
In Racine
9-9:04 a.m.: Churches ring their bells in what 4th Fest of Greater Racine is calling “Let Freedom Ring.”
10 a.m.: Watch last year’s big 4th Fest parade on WVTV (My 24).
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 4th Fest neighborhood parade winds its way through the north side and south side of Racine and then heads west to Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, which is the major sponsor for the parade.
The parade route is not being published to keep crowds from gathering.
Traditionally, 4th Fest’s calliope, an organ that plays festive circus-type music, is always the last float in the parade. This year the calliope will be at the front of the parade, so that when people hear it they will know the parade is in their neighborhood.
The parade will also feature World War II and Vietnam veterans to be honored, and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
After making its stop at Festival Foods, the parade will head on to Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park in Franksville at about 2:30 p.m. and plans to be at Crawford Park in Caledonia at about 3:30 p.m.
The fest is also hosting a community-wide house decorating contest for anyone east of Interstate 94. Judges and sponsors were set to view the houses on Friday and to announce winners sometime during the holiday weekend.
In Waterford
9:30 a.m.: Registration begins for the Lions Club of Waterford’s kids parade
10:30 a.m. Kids parade begins at Main and Milwaukee streets and makes its way to Pick ‘n Save, 515 N. Milwaukee St.
9:30 10:45 a.m.: Check in for the 38th annual Lions Club parade
11 a.m.: Main parade begins, starting at 7th and Main, heading west on Main to Milwaukee Street, and north on Milwaukee Street to Trailside School.
While there are no marching bands this year, there will be several bag pipers and floats with bands playing music.
The club is also encouraging social distancing, and will have signs in the parade reminding people to do so. The Lions are encouraging people to wear masks but they are not required. The club is working with Waterford Stillhouse to place hand sanitizing stations throughout the parade route and the Stillhouse will be handing out small hand sanitizers to people along the route prior to the parade
In Union Grove
7 a.m.: Parade check in begins at the Racine County Fairgrounds
8 a.m.: Judging begins
9:15 a.m.: Parade begins at the Racine County Fairgrounds and heads east on Highway 11 (15th Avenue) and then north on Highway 45 (Main Street).
This year’s theme is “American Heroes.”
Candy can only be distributed by those 12 and older and those passing it out must wear personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves.
Union Grove’s kiddie parade this year is canceled.
Parade officials request that anyone experiencing symptoms of illness stay home.
Fireworks in Burlington and Tichigan
The City of Burlington’s fireworks show is set to begin at dusk on Saturday at its traditional spot near the Chocolatefest grounds.
City staff plans to post signs in areas where people tend to gather to watch the show to remind them to social distance.
The 49th annual Tichigan Lake fireworks display, where about 1,000 boats are known to gather on the lake, is set to take off at dusk. This year, the fireworks will also be live streamed for those who are unable to make it in person. The traditional fireworks in Racine and Sturtevant were canceled.
John Hetland is honored as Grand Marshall.
Flyover at 4th of July parade
