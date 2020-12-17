'A great tool:' New Wisconsin app will alert close contacts of COVID-positive people

Public Health Madison and Dane County, which moved to a “crisis model” of contact tracing nearly two months as new cases of COVID-19 soared, said Thursday cases have declined enough to resume regular contact tracing.

That means people who test positive are interviewed and their close contacts are notified of possible exposure, said Janel Heinrich, director of the city-county health department.

To further boost contact tracing across the state, Evers announced on Thursday a new mobile app that aims to notify contacts of individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

The free app, called WI Exposure Notification, is available for download in the Google Play store, while iPhone users can turn on the app in their phone’s settings. It will launch Dec. 23.

Rather than use, collect or store GPS data or personal details, the new app uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously share signals with other smartphones using the app nearby. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will receive a code that, once input into their phone, will send an anonymous notification to any other phones that have been in proximity while the individual may have been contagious. Bluetooth must be enabled for the app to work properly.