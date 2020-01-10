'A good-size storm': Winter storm expected to drop 4 to 7 inches in southeast Wisconsin

RACINE COUNTY — While Racine County residents have been largely lucky this season, avoiding much of the characteristically heavy snow falls that Wisconsin winter weather brings, it looks like we are in for a "a good-size storm," according to Paul Collar, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service at Sullivan.

Collar said that by the end of this weekend's snowstorm, which is expected to stop Sunday, southeastern Wisconsin should have between 4 and 7 inches on the ground, with the larger amounts expected farther north.

A winter weather warning was expected to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday. Collar said that Racine and Kenosha counties are predicted to be dealing with rain at the outset of the storm, but warmer temperatures will play a huge factor in how much snow the region can expect. "This is not an easy forecast," Collar said.

Rain was expected to turn to snow sometime after midnight and create messy roads in the early-morning hours Saturday.

A break in precipitation was expected early Saturday, Collar said, but the main surge of snow will begin midday Saturday and continue until mid-evening.

"After midnight early Sunday, things should start to slow down," Collar said. "That will be the good news, although it is still going to be very windy."

