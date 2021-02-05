'A good man:' Burlington school bus driver donates $3,000 to school district

BURLINGTON — The bus driver for Burlington High School football, baseball and basketball is a real team player.

After nearly 20 years behind the wheel, Bill “Tiny” Milatz has become so connected with the teams that players and coaches alike recognize him as a valued booster and adviser.

Now, Milatz is taking his affection for Burlington school kids to a new level — with cash donations.

The school district recently accepted $1,500 in donations from Milatz to support the sports teams, plus another $1,500 for Waller Elementary School, where his daughter is a teacher.

Milatz, who also drives a regular school bus route, is open about his love for Burlington schoolkids. The 73-year-old grandfather said he decided to open up his wallet because he wants to ensure that the athletes and other students always have enough resources to enjoy their time in school.

“Whatever they use it for — for the kids — is fine with me,” he said.

The donations include $500 each for the high school football team, baseball team and basketball team.