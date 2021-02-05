'A good man:' Burlington school bus driver donates $3,000 to school district

BURLINGTON — The bus driver for Burlington High School football, baseball and basketball is a real team player.
After nearly 20 years behind the wheel, Bill “Tiny” Milatz has become so connected with the teams that players and coaches alike recognize him as a valued booster and adviser.
Now, Milatz is taking his affection for Burlington school kids to a new level — with cash donations.
The school district recently accepted $1,500 in donations from Milatz to support the sports teams, plus another $1,500 for Waller Elementary School, where his daughter is a teacher.
Milatz, who also drives a regular school bus route, is open about his love for Burlington schoolkids. The 73-year-old grandfather said he decided to open up his wallet because he wants to ensure that the athletes and other students always have enough resources to enjoy their time in school.
“Whatever they use it for — for the kids — is fine with me,” he said.
The donations include $500 each for the high school football team, baseball team and basketball team.
Burlington High officials say the donations will help to cover expenses like equipment for the sports teams. And Waller Elementary School is discussing using the money for a special student event to be determined later.
Milatz’s daughter, Ashley Cates, who teaches first grade at Waller, said her father always was her biggest supporter when she attended Burlington schools and played on teams.
Now that she is an adult, Cates said, her father has shifted his paternal affection and generosity to other Burlington school kids.
“My dad’s a good man,” she said. “He likes to give back.”
Burlington roots
Milatz, who grew up in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High in 1966, later enjoyed a successful career with a pipeline contracting company. When the company was sold and his position was eliminated in 2000, Milatz could have retired.
But he wanted a way to stay busy. So he took a job as a driver for Thomas Bus Services Inc., the company that operates buses for the Burlington Area School District.
He also served many years as a volunteer firefighter, as a Burlington Park Board member, and as an umpire and coach for baseball and softball teams.
Settling in behind the wheel of a school bus, Milatz found himself assigned to shuttle the high school sports teams to their games — a job that has allowed him to become friends with the coaches and a mentor to the players.
Basketball coach Steve Berezowitz said that “Tiny,” as most people know Milatz, makes a point of getting to know the players as well as their family members.
“He’s one of us,” Berezowitz said.
Baseball coach Scott Staude recalled joining BASD in 1999 and having Milatz pull him aside to tell him how important the Burlington Demons sports teams are in the community.
Staude said the baseball players feel a strong connection with “Tiny.” Some of them have a ritual of rubbing the bus driver’s head for good luck as they disembark the bus for a game.
“The players love Tiny,” Staude said. “He’s definitely a part of our program.”
Milatz also drives a regular bus route, and he always makes himself available to drive for student field trips or other extra duty. Sometimes, he does not even collect a paycheck for his service.
“I love being around people,” he said.
In addition to his daughter teaching at Waller, her own two children — his grandchildren — both are students at Waller.
Not surprised
The School Board in January accepted the $3,000 in donations from Milatz for sports teams and Waller kids.
During the 2019-20 school year, such donations amounted to about $88,000 in extra community support for the public school system.
Those who know Milatz are not surprised to learn of his contributions.
“That’s how I know him,” Staude said. “We need people like that to keep our programs going.”