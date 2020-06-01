'A gift': Three new barn quilts installed in Caledonia

“Caledonia has such a rich horse history and it’s why we live here,” Cameron said. “It’s really kind of a well-kept secret. It’s really a beautiful, unique community so I wanted to celebrate the horse aspect.”

Cameron made her first barn quilt four years ago after she moved to her current farm in Caledonia, not far from the Pony Club.

“The idea was just kind of irresistible. They’re sort of like cookies, where you do one and want to do more,” Cameron said.

A ‘real artist design’

It took her about 50 hours to complete each barn quilt. She constructed and painted all of them in the basement in her house. During the process, she asked for input from the people who own the properties where the quilts went up.

Kjell Erlandsson, who Cameron calls her “artistically inclined engineer husband” put her design ideas on the computer via computer aided design, making Cameron’s visions for the projects and measurements exact. This allowed Cameron to skip drawing paper blueprints every time.

Erlandsson liked the project and had fun too, Cameron said.