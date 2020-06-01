'A gift': Three new barn quilts installed in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Three barn quilts have been added to the ongoing Quilts on Barns project of the Racine Arts Council and Real Racine, making for a total of 25 quilts around Racine County.
The barn quilts are 8-by-8-feet and weigh approximately 125 pounds each. The wooden quilt patterns have been affixed to the most visible spots on barns in Burlington, Caledonia, Franksville, Mount Pleasant, Norway, Racine, Raymond, Sturtevant, Waterford, Wind Lake, Wind Point and Yorkville.
Kathi Wilson, executive director of the Racine Arts Council, started the project in 2008. Wilson and her mother, both quilters, saw similar barn quilts in Iowa and wanted to bring that idea to Racine County.
The Arts Council took on the project and partnered with the then-called Racine County Visitors Bureau, which is now called Real Racine. Twenty-one quilts went up the first two years. The 22nd quilt went up in 2016.
The latest three are all located in Caledonia:
- “Rusty’s Horses:” 5750 Five Mile Road.
- “Quarter Horse Cross:” 7930 Botting Road.
- “Blue Ribbon Horse:” Racine County Pony Club Equestrian Center, 5518 Highway 31
The installations are in preparation for the Council’s Quilts on Barns Road Rally, which is tentatively set to be held in the fall.
Putting them up
“Quarter Horse Cross” went up on May 20. On Friday, May 22, “Blue Ribbon Horse” went up. And, this week, “Rusty’s Horses” is scheduled to be installed. A fourth installation is planned for September.
“Rusty’s Horses” was sponsored by equestrian riders of Caledonia, and artist Libby Cameron and her husband Kjell Erlandsson sponsored the other two barn quilts.
The Racine Arts Council and Real Racine also sponsor a portion of the projects.
Wilson said quilt barns could bring tourism to Racine.
“It’s created so much interest because people really do love to go for a drive,” Wilson said. “People can just enjoy themselves and see some public art. Because art really makes us all happy, gives us joy and that’s the purpose.”
The quilting connection
Wilson asked her friend and fellow Arts Council member Libby Cameron if she would create barn quilts for the project.
Cameron has an art degree from the Layton School of Art and Design (now the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design). She painted oil portraits of people and their pets until retirement. She had also designed and painted barn quilts for her own farm.
Cameron said she would be willing to paint the barn quilts, if there were horses on them; the two agreed.
“Caledonia has such a rich horse history and it’s why we live here,” Cameron said. “It’s really kind of a well-kept secret. It’s really a beautiful, unique community so I wanted to celebrate the horse aspect.”
Cameron made her first barn quilt four years ago after she moved to her current farm in Caledonia, not far from the Pony Club.
“The idea was just kind of irresistible. They’re sort of like cookies, where you do one and want to do more,” Cameron said.
A ‘real artist design’
It took her about 50 hours to complete each barn quilt. She constructed and painted all of them in the basement in her house. During the process, she asked for input from the people who own the properties where the quilts went up.
Kjell Erlandsson, who Cameron calls her “artistically inclined engineer husband” put her design ideas on the computer via computer aided design, making Cameron’s visions for the projects and measurements exact. This allowed Cameron to skip drawing paper blueprints every time.
Erlandsson liked the project and had fun too, Cameron said.
Cameron started crafting them March 13, just as Wisconsin was going into coronavirus shutdown. Having the paintings to work on during quarantine was such a huge comfort, Cameron said. She finished them in early May.
“It was such a wonderful thing to just be involved with my painting and know that in the future, people would drive by and it would make them happy.,” Cameron said. “I’m getting goosebumps. It was such a gift I could give back to my community that I love so much.”
Wilson said she is pleased with the finished products.
“I love having these up and I love collaborating,” Wilson said. “I love bringing people together to make something, to create something and to bring joy to the community. They are not just painted, but they are a real artist design and just really stunning quilt patterns. There won’t be anything like this anywhere else.”
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.