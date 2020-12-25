MOUNT PLEASANT — If there were any two songs Dr. William “Bill” Beaty Boyd wanted to hear his family musicians play for him, it was “Help Me Rhonda” by The Beach Boys or “Hang on Sloopy” by The McCoys.

These requests were often at family reunions, when his daughter Marcie Boyd and her cousins would get together and “serenade” Bill, Marcie said.

Additionally, Marcie would sing or play the flute for him separately, she said. But what she’ll miss about him? Hugging her father because “he was a real hugger,” she said. She’ll also miss his laugh and exchanging the words “I love you.”

“I never doubted for a moment that he loved me. He was a very loving person and he expressed his love. He supported me in what I did in life. He had my back,” Marcie said.

Bill Boyd died at the age of 97 in his Mount Pleasant home on Dec. 16 after a short time battling COVID-19.

A busy academic career

Boyd, a native of South Carolina, was president of the University of Oregon before coming to Racine in 1980 to become the second president of The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread, 33 E. Four Mile Road.

In part because he was born and raised in a coastal state, he loved sailing and always had access to boats. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and the Korean War, spending even more time on the water.

Boyd was married to (Ruth) Louise Philson Boyd from 1945 to 1976 when he adopted two daughters, Marcie Boyd and Susan (Boyd) Greenwell. He later became a grandfather and great-grandfather.

Bill later divorced Louise and married Karen Johnson Boyd in 1982. Karen had commissioned a Frank Lloyd Wright home — the Willard Keland House — prior to their marriage and they lived in it together. They were married for almost 35 years, until her death in 2016.

Sue Greenwell remembers her father being very busy and having a lot of demands for his time, mainly because of his busy career.

He earned a Ph.D. in modern diplomatic history from the University of Pennsylvania and his academic career lasted four decades. He was awarded five honorary degrees. He taught for four years in the humanities department at Michigan State University, then moved into academic administration, first as dean of the faculty at Alma College, then as a dean and director of the Honors Program at Ohio State University, and next as vice-chancellor for student affairs at the University of California-Berkeley. From 1968 to 1975 he was president of Central Michigan University, and in 1975 he became president of the University of Oregon.

During that time, Boyd approved the filming of the fraternity-comedy classic "Animal House" on the U of O campus. His one stipulation to the filmmakers was that the university not be identified in the film (the setting of the film is the fictional Faber College).

He left academia in 1980 to become the second president of the Johnson Foundation. He retired in 1988 as president emeritus.

Marcie said her father switched from academia to the Johnson Foundation because of a scandal at the university where athletes were awarded transfer credits from out-of-state colleges they never attended.

“My dad had to discipline people in charge. It was a difficult time,” Marcie said. “He loved so many things about running a university and he was really good at it. I think he just wanted a change.”

In their family, “education was always expected,” Sue said. “That was sort of the path.” Both Marcie and Sue attended Central Michigan University when their father was president there.

But if Sue had chosen something else besides higher education after high school, she said he would’ve been supportive of that as well.

At Central Michigan, it was sometimes hard to form friendships because of her father’s position.

“But it was fine,” Sue said. “He was very well loved there and that made it a bit easier.”

A sailor at heart

The family had a cabin on Grand Traverse Bay in northern Michigan where they spent many summers. Out on the water was where Marcie had her favorite childhood memories with her dad.

“Sailing was No. 1,” Marcie said. “We saw him disappear and then he would come home totally late because he had such a great day.”

As the years went on, “he sailed until he couldn’t sail anymore,” Marcie said.

When Bill and the family moved to Michigan, Bill got into horseback riding.

While Sue didn’t boat as much as Marcie because of some fears Sue had, she did spend a lot of time riding horses with her father.

“That was always very nice,” Sue said. While it was more Bill’s passion than Sue’s, “what high school kid doesn’t want to have a horse when your dad says he’ll buy you a horse?” she said, laughing. “It was a nice way to spend time with him and I appreciated that.”

Sue also recalled fond memories at the cabin on Grand Traverse Bay. She remembered going shopping with her father in the nearby town. He would buy a quart of cherries but they would never make it back to the cabin, she said.

“He would always eat them on the way home and spit the pits out the window,” Sue said. “That was always fun.”

Another memory she shared was what her father and another family friend along for the ride called the “spooky drive” — driving through farmland at dusk after driving to the general store. Bill and whoever the friend was at the time would make “spooky noises,” Sue said.

The family often spent summers at Karen’s lake house in northern Wisconsin as well. The couple loved to entertain there and always hosted people passing through, Marcie said.

‘The gentleman’s gentleman’

Boyd was a world traveler, going to Moscow during a trip to the Soviet Union in the 1970s. He also visited Papua New Guinea, Bhutan, China, Exuma in the Bahamas, South Africa, India, Brazil and “probably half a dozen more,” Marcie said. “I wish I had a list.”

His traveling was mainly through and for the Johnson Foundation, such as when a Johnson plant was opening in a faraway country. Bill and Karen would go as the honored guests and take a tour.

Roger Dower, the fifth Johnson Foundation president (2007-12), said he got to know Boyd when Dower moved to Racine in 2007.

While the two never overlapped in working at the Johnson Foundation, they often spoke at lunches and Boyd was “quite a mentor to me in many ways, as well as a friend,” Dower said.

What stuck out to Dower about Boyd was that Boyd had an enormous compassion about issues he felt were important to Racine and the world. He had “intellectual rigor” and a “very dry wit,” Dower said.

“He was sort of an interesting mixture of a very sturdy academic with a very interesting guy,” Dower said.

Boyd always felt the foundation was challenged in demonstrating impact to the local Racine community and so he worked to change that, Dower said.

“He was sharp as sharp could be, and very clever," Dower said of Boyd. "He was good at asking why you think something mattered and how something would work. He was a great friend I could talk to, president to president, someone who had been in my shoes. He was a gentleman, among all. He was the gentleman’s gentleman.”

Sue had similar comments: “He was just an all-around good guy, a constant gentleman,” she said.

She said she learned fairness and how to be a decent human being from her father. She said she learned right from wrong and how to treat other people kindly and respectfully.

“He was just an excellent example on how to be a good person,” she said.

Marcie said her father taught her especially about social justice. She said she’s been a lifelong social-justice activist through music and teaching, and the activism came from him.

Another thing her father taught was that people are responsible for each other, Marcie said.

“It’s not just our immediate family," Marcie said. "We need to look beyond that and our religious, racial or national differences to find our common humanity. If someone isn’t free, then nobody’s free.”

Enjoying Racine

The Boyd family moved around a lot with Bill’s changing jobs. But in Racine, Bill was a board member of a variety of community organizations.

He served on the Racine Community Foundation and its Kids First Fund, which he helped create.

Boyd also helped facilitate conversations between the Racine Unified School District and the teachers’ union in the 1980s when tensions were high, Dower said.

Racine's easy access to sailing was appealing to Boyd. He also enjoyed the community, made many wonderful friendships there as well as found his wife, Karen, Sue said. Additionally, he loved eating walleye sandwiches for lunch at what was then the Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., now known as Joey's Yardarm.

“I think he enjoyed Racine, it had a lot of what he liked,” Sue said.

But having grown up in South Carolina, he wasn’t too fond of the winters.

“A lot of his heart was still in South Carolina,” Sue said. “But my dad was adaptable. He fit in everywhere.”

