A full list of the dozens of artists scheduled to perform at Summerfest this September

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Thursday announced the highly anticipated lineup of headliners for the 2021 festival, which will take place over the first three weekends of September on Henry Maier Festival Park grounds, 200 N. Harbor Drive.
“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc. “From first-timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx, and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.”
To purchase tickets, view the full lineup, and for more information, visit summerfest.com. Times and stage locations, as well as additional headliners, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Pricing for Summerfest admission:
- The UScellular Power Pass is available for $100 and includes one admission for all nine days
- The UScellular 3-Day Pass is available for $57 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival
- General Admission — $23; $15 seniors 62 and older, $5 children 10 and younger.
Headliners include:
- Sept. 1 (Wednesday kickoff concert): To be announced
- Sept. 2: Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott
- Sept. 3: Chance the Rapper with 24KGoldn
- Sept. 4: To be announced
- Sept. 8 (Wednesday kickoff concert): Jonas Brothers
- Sept. 9: Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow
- Sept. 10: Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett
- Sept. 11: To be announced
- Sept. 15 (Wednesday kickoff concert): Dave Matthews Band
- Sept. 16: To be announced
- Sept. 17: Miley Cyrus
- Sept. 18: To be announced
Justin Bieber, blink-182 and Guns N' Roses are all expected to be headliners as well, but dates remain pending according to Summerfest.
The full list of performers announced as of Thursday, with no dates of performances, include:
- Run the Jewels
- Brett Eldredge
- G-Eazy
- Wilco
- Diplo
- Charlie Wilson
- Pixies
- ZZ Top
- Rise Against
- Fitz and the Tantrums
- 311
- Dirty Heads
- Jake Owen
- Bleachers
- DJ Diesel
- Black Pumas
- Big Wild
- Flo Rida
- Quinn XCII
- Lindsey Stirling
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Chris Janson
- T-Pain
- REO Speedwagon
- El Gran Combo
- Ludacris
- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- Greensky Bluegrass
- The Struts
- O.A.R.
- Jordan Davis
- Jimmie Allen
- Nelly
- Cam
- Cold War Kids
- Tank and the Bangas
- Blanco Brown
- Turkuaz ft. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew
- Internet Money
- Jai Wolf DJ Set
- Scotty McCreery
- Jesse McCartney
- Styx
- Iration
- MISSIO
- Candlebox
- Phil Vassar
- Poi Dog Pndering
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers
- Future Islands
- Drive-By Truckers
- Everclear
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- Sugarhill Gang
- The Psychedelic Furs
- Indigo Girls
- Maddie & Tae
- Blackberry Smoke
- Jade Bird
- Alexander 23
- Queensrÿche
- Night Ranger
- Liz Phair
- Better Than Ezra
- Buckcherry
- Ani DiFranco
- Tower of Power
- Sheila E.
- Tyler Farr
- KennyHoopla
- Galactic
- Spencer Sutherland
- Hinder
- Dillon Carmichael
- Dead Sara
- Toad the Wet Sprocket
- Kossiko
- Filter
- Living Colour
- Fishbone
- The Gufs
- The Weather Station
- Reyna Roberts
- JD McPherson
- Claud
- Phantoms DJ Set
- Victoria Canal
- Shinyribs