A full list of the dozens of artists scheduled to perform at Summerfest this September

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Thursday announced the highly anticipated lineup of headliners for the 2021 festival, which will take place over the first three weekends of September on Henry Maier Festival Park grounds, 200 N. Harbor Drive.

“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc. “From first-timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx, and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.”