'A flaw in our current law' | Ride your ATV to the bar to avoid another OWI? Wis. state law says that's OK

In the City of Watertown in Dodge County, an ATV rider in 2019 was suspected of being drunk when he crashed his vehicle with a 9-year-old boy riding as a passenger. The boy suffered serious injuries, prompting County Sheriff Dale Schmidt to publicly denounce Wisconsin’s lax laws on drunken driving with ATVs.

Schmidt said he records about two fatal ATV crashes every year in Dodge County, and drunken operators frequently are the cause. Drivers convicted of being under the influence in their cars know they can avoid a second conviction by using an ATV or snowmobile instead, he said.

“They find other ways to get to the bar,” he said. “It’s a way around the law.”

State lawmakers in Madison introduced a bill to deal with the problem in 2018, but the legislation stalled.

Another bill has been introduced this year to impose tougher penalties for drunken driving on an ATV or other recreational devices. The bill also would make a conviction part of an offender’s permanent driving record, and it would empower judges to revoke an offender’s driver’s license.

Subeck said the bill has advanced through one committee, but it is too soon to say whether it will continue to move toward full passage.