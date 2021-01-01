A first-ever three-time fibbing champion: Burlington Liars Club's Lie of the Year takes on the pandemic

BURLINGTON — The grand champion liar is back to reclaim his crown.

The Burlington Liars Club has announced that Daryl Lockwood is the winner of the 2020 Lie of the Year contest.

It is the third time that the Waupaca-area resident has won the contest recognizing the year’s most noteworthy fib — the first time anyone has become a three-time champion.

Lockwood’s winning entry draws upon one of 2020’s crises, with this playful tale about a homemade test for the COVID-19 virus, which can disrupt a person’s senses of taste and smell:

“Take a glass and pour a decent dram of your favorite whisky (gin or rum) into it; then see if you can smell it. If you can, you are halfway there; then drink it and if you can taste it, it is reasonable to assume you are currently free of the virus. I tested myself nine times last night and was virus free every time, thank goodness. I will have to test myself again today, though, as I have developed a headache, which may also be a symptom.”

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is not usually joke-worthy, Lockwood said, he decided to try poking a little fun at it.