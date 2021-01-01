A first-ever three-time fibbing champion: Burlington Liars Club's Lie of the Year takes on the pandemic

BURLINGTON — The grand champion liar is back to reclaim his crown.
The Burlington Liars Club has announced that Daryl Lockwood is the winner of the 2020 Lie of the Year contest.
It is the third time that the Waupaca-area resident has won the contest recognizing the year’s most noteworthy fib — the first time anyone has become a three-time champion.
Lockwood’s winning entry draws upon one of 2020’s crises, with this playful tale about a homemade test for the COVID-19 virus, which can disrupt a person’s senses of taste and smell:
“Take a glass and pour a decent dram of your favorite whisky (gin or rum) into it; then see if you can smell it. If you can, you are halfway there; then drink it and if you can taste it, it is reasonable to assume you are currently free of the virus. I tested myself nine times last night and was virus free every time, thank goodness. I will have to test myself again today, though, as I have developed a headache, which may also be a symptom.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic is not usually joke-worthy, Lockwood said, he decided to try poking a little fun at it.
“That was the point of the whole thing — to have some humor,” he said.
The Burlington Liars Club has been holding its Lie of the Year contest since 1930. Past winners have borrowed from such themes as the weather, politics and family life.
Lockwood’s winning falsity was chosen from among an estimated 75 entries submitted throughout 2020.
Club President Dennis Tully said he initially was hesitant to highlight entries about COVID-19, as well as the hotly controversial 2020 political season. But many people sent amusing untruths based on those subject, Tully said.
“It’s a little bit different this year,” he said.
Other submissions awarded honorable mention for 2020 were:
Chuck Goldstein of Janesville
“I’m always jealous of my brother-in-law in Michigan because he’s an hour ahead of us, he always knows the outcome of the Packer game before I do.”
Dave Hildebrand of Rice Lake
“I’m so old that when I was born the Mormon Tabernacle Choir was just a trio.”
Gerard Vail of Chicago
“Our little league team was so bad, the opposing coach would tell his players, ‘hit ‘em where they are.’”
Shad Branen of Burlington
“2020 has been a disappointing year in many ways. My entry to the Liars Club didn’t even win.”
Three-time champ
Lockwood, who won the contest previously in 2013 and 2019, said he feels proud about becoming the Burlington Liars Club’s first three-time winner. He plans to defend his crown again with some good zingers in 2021.
Lockwood said he and a friend get together about once a week to discuss current events and to trade amusing tidbits — and lies.
“We try to solve all the world’s problems,” he said. “It’s just some banter.”
Tully said he is impressed at the reigning champion’s string of successes.
“He’s doing pretty good,” Tully said. “He must put a lot of thought into it.”