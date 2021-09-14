'A facelift' | New self-storage facility to overhaul former Shopko building

RACINE — A new self-storage facility will occupy the former Shopko building at 4801 Washington Ave. as soon as spring 2022.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

Cogent Capital Group, based in Wilmette, Illinois, will be developing the facility. They have developed about 30 self-storage facilities across the country, according to CEO Ned Mahic, with companies like CubeSmart and ExtraSpace Storage as their operators.

It has not been decided yet which company will operate the Washington Avenue location. Cogent will receive its full permits to convert the building by the end of this fall, and construction should be completed for the storage facility to be open by mid-spring next year, Mahic said.

According to Racine County, the building was sold in late August for about $2.67 million.

The budget for renovations of the Shopko building are about $4 million, Mahic said. “The city wanted us to come up with a newer design to give a facelift to the area.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be interior and exterior renovations done.

The self-storage facility will be Class-A, Mahic said, and will have a “drive-thru”-like feature allowing customers to easily maneuver their vehicles in and out of the facility in a horseshoe shape.