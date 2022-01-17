A dream not yet fully achieved: Racine reflects on the path MLK laid, and what still needs to be done

RACINE — Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. urged the United States onto a path of progress. His work is unfinished.

That was the message of Friday’s pre-Martin Luther King Jr. Day wreath-laying at the corner of State and Marquette streets, where the life-sized statue of MLK has stood since the mid-1990s.

“I greet you in front of the dreamer, but behind the dream,” keynote speaker Corey Prince, NAACP Wisconsin Conference of Branches Criminal Justice Committee chair, said at the beginning of his speech in front of the statue.

Prince described the plight of black Americans as stops and starts of progress.

“We ask ourselves: How do we regain hope? Dr. King realized in his dream that it was actually the dream of America, it was the dream of those who founded this country and realized things must change in order for the dream to be a reality. The theme of today is: ‘Where Do We Go From Here? Chaos or Rebuilding Our Community,’” he said. “Dr. King said it was a cruel joke to tell a bootless man to pull himself up by his bootstraps. And I say today it’s such a cruel joke to tell black Americans to reach for the stars when all we see is clouds.

“As black people in America, we came to this country in bondage … we were sold into the nightmare, beaten, tortured, mutilated, humiliated, raped and hung. But at the first opportunity to fight for our country that didn’t love us back, black Americans bought into the dream and were on the front lines for patriotism in the Revolutionary War.”

"Harlem" by Langston Hughes What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun? Or fester like a sore— And then run? Does it stink like rotten meat? Or crust and sugar over— like a syrupy sweet? Maybe it just sags like a heavy load. Or does it explode? This poem was recited by Corey Prince during Friday's wreath-laying in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Racine.

He noted that the Emancipation Proclamation was soon after followed by “compromises” that stripped blacks of the land they owned or denied them land they were due. There was also Jim Crow, and the destruction of centers of black wealth in Tulsa and Forsyth, Georgia, which were devastating setbacks to what is known as “generational wealth,” defined by Investopedia as “assets passed by one generation of a family to another … in recent years, generational wealth has become a focal point in discussions about the racial wealth gap and the increasing concentration of wealth in the U.S., because it plays a substantial role in both.”

Among King’s accomplishments was how he succeeded in galvanizing Americans to bring about positive change nationwide.

Chuck Tyler, who was the master of ceremonies of Friday’s wreath-laying, was there in person, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, to hear King’s “I Have A Dream” speech in person on Aug. 28, 1963 in Washington, D.C.

Tyler said: “When I left there, he inspired me to come back to Racine to do more than I was doing.”

Tyler worked for the city’s parks department until 1999. Inspired by King, among Tyler’s most important accomplishments in that time was organizing a movement to improve Racine’s community centers, which in 1966 were still segregated.

“When I think of local civil rights leaders, Chuck Tyler is right at the top of that list,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said. While noting the progress that has been made, Mason called for more institutional change.

As of last year, there were still more than 10,000 lead pipes in Racine, one of many issues affecting the city’s demonstrably subpar housing stock, particularly for the city’s residents of color.

“I was naïve as a boy to think ‘Oh, those were the things we had to overcome in the ‘60s,’ ” Mason said of when he learned about the civil rights movement. “The older I get, the more it seems like we’re still marching down the road that Dr. King set us on. There’s still much work to do.

“I am aghast that in 2021 (sic) we are still having arguments about whether or not people should have access to the polls,” Mason continued. “It blows my mind that we are still having this conversation. We are going to have to continue to fight and push to make sure that everybody who is eligible to vote is free to vote … we are now living in a time when people are questioning whether or not we should learn our own history.”

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave made clear that King could still be alive today had he not been assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

Saturday would have been King’s 93rd birthday, with the federal holiday celebrating his life held today. Delagrave focused on the hope King held in his dreams of an America without racial divisions.

“We are striving to be a community, a county without divisions based on race, religion, gender or ethnic origin,” Delagrave said. “His message of unity and equality has never been more urgent. We must accept this challenge: the challenge to call out racism, to be vulnerable in our own right that sometimes accepting this challenge to call racism out is not easy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.