'A dismantlement of sorts' | How ever-changing immigration policies have contributed to worker shortages

There was an upward trend in the number of immigrants allowed into the U.S. per year from 2011 through 2016, from just over 750,000 to more than 1 million. But that trend reversed starting in 2016, and it fell further when the COVID-19 pandemic led to border closings.

A study from the Census Bureau and J.P. Morgan found that the decline in immigration that started around 2016 left a shortfall of 2.1 million people living in the U.S. in 2020 — equal to about 20% of the approximately 10 million job openings employers are currently facing nationwide.

Mexico remains the top country of origin for immigrants coming into the U.S. But the trend of fewer Mexicans coming here was turning before Donald Trump entered office.

The Pew Research Center reported in 2015 that more Mexican nationals in the U.S. actually went back to Mexico than there were Mexican nationals coming into the U.S. Many of those going back, according to farmers interviewed by The Journal Times, were farm workers who had been able to save up enough money in the States to be able to provide a better life for their families back home.

It is not just traditional immigration, but cuts to the numbers of refugees allowed into the country that has played a role in the changing tide.

President Donald Trump’s administration reduced the maximum number of refugees the U.S. would accept from 2017 forward to a record low of 15,000 maximum allowed last year, and fewer than 12,000 ended up actually arriving that year.

As a result of the reductions, a number of agencies that had been devoted to helping refugees resettle in the U.S. ended up closing, according to Mary Flynn, the Milwaukee-based refugee program manager for Lutheran Social Services, which has stayed open and is currently one of a handful of Wisconsin agencies working to resettle Afghan refugees.

“A lot of agencies in the last five years did have to lay off their staff, close offices, reduce the size of the national network,” Flynn said, calling the situation “a dismantlement of sorts.” Increasing the network again, “That takes time ... For us to rebuild it is very difficult.”

With fewer groups available to help them resettle, President Joe Biden’s efforts to revive refugee numbers have been curtailed — despite the welcoming of an additional 50,000-plus refugees from Afghanistan this year, according to Flynn.

Immigration advocates believe the Biden administration will allow more immigrants in than prior presidents, but that remains to be seen.

Even as Biden has reversed the immigration policies of his predecessor, Biden’s policies have really only returned to the status quo of President Barack Obama’s administration, who had earned the nickname “deporter in chief” during his eight years in the White House, 2009-17. The Obama administration also admitted only 46% more refugees (not immigrants in total, just immigrants) per year than President George W. Bush’s administration (2001-09). The U.S. accepted far more refugees in the 1980s and ‘90s, with peaks of 207,116 in 1980 and 132,531 in 1992, according to data from the Migration Policy Institute.

Of refugee resettlement, “the current administration is very supportive of refugee resettlement and has increased refugee numbers back to previous numbers, and now you add the Afghans on top of it,” Flynn said.

But by the numbers, the Biden administration is not off to a flying start and has left refugee advocates feeling underwhelmed.

In 2021, the U.S. did not even issue all of its allotted green cards, allowing 80,000 to go unused due to “processing delays” partially blamed on the pandemic, The Washington Post reported.

Today, it remains not much easier for would-be immigrants to enter the country, at least legally, than before or during construction, or after the suspension of construction, on Trump’s border wall.

Some — including U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties — have called for wall construction to continue despite its design flaws and cost in order to send a message to would-be illegal migrants to not try entering the country.

