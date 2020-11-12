'A dire situation': New 'critically high' COVID designation illustrates pandemic's severity in Wisconsin

Eric Borgerding, CEO of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, said staffing is a bigger challenge than finding beds because hundreds, if not thousands, of health care workers are at home after being infected with or exposed to the coronavirus, often due to community spread. Soaring demand for care “is coming at a time when our capacity to treat that demand is becoming more and more diminished,” Borgerding said.

And on Tuesday, Advocate Aurora Health said it would be halting community coronavirus testing at several facilities — including in Kenosha — in order to preserve staffing levels. This comes despite health and legislative leaders repeating that widespread testing is necessary to box in the coronavirus.

Prior to late September, Racine County had never had a week with a positive testing rate (that is, the number of COVID tests that came back positive divided by the number of tests performed) above 8.8%. But in the weeks since Sept. 22-28, the weekly positive testing rates have been 13.77%, 6.83%, 9.29%, 15.03%, 21.35%, 34.62% and then — from results reported Nov. 3-9 — 33.22%.