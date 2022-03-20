A developer came to Racine with two multimillion-dollar ideas. City leaders said no. Why?

RACINE — An established developer wanted to invest millions in new construction in the City of Racine, creating countless jobs in the process. The city said no, with executive staff indicating they’re waiting for something better.

The developer, Terrence Wall of Madison, said he was baffled by never having been able to meet with Mayor Cory Mason or other city executive staff.

“No response. No calls. Nothing,” he said in a phone interview last month.

In his more than three decades as a developer, including several multimillion-dollar successes, Wall said that’s never happened before, where the municipal leader didn’t immediately start working with a developer on a significant proposal.

Wall was looking to put housing and retail in two prime but dilapidated locations:

The former Walker Manufacturing plant

at the mouth of the Root River along Lake Michigan, just north of Pugh Marina.

Along Water Street near Downtown, where the

project failed.

Unlike Racine’s last mayor before Mason, John Dickert — who had a tendency to announce big projects without developers lined up, as in Machinery Row and the Downtown arena that never came to fruition — Mason has kept things closer to the vest. If there’s something planned or being negotiated behind the scenes, it hasn’t become public knowledge nor gotten a hearing until the city has all the ducks in a row. And even then there’s no guarantee a development will go forward.

Even after a project is announced, said Shannon Powell, city communications manager and Mason’s chief of staff, under the current administration “this is really the halfway point,” since it isn’t until after developers get city approval that they can go about looking to secure financing.

Banks and other lenders have been less willing to give loans for new projects since the pandemic started, although that reticence is finally easing.

At the former Walker site, the $50 million @North Beach project to include more than 200 new apartments was announced in 2018. Mason called it “the biggest redevelopment project we have seen in this city in probably a generation.”

That project is now somewhere between stalled and dead.

The city still owns the land at the former Walker site and at Machinery Row.

‘We don’t want to take the first offer’

City officials declined to speak directly to Wall’s proposals and why they were rejected.

“We don’t negotiate development in the press,” Mason said Tuesday in a Zoom interview attended by him, a reporter and several other city staffers.

City Administrator Paul Vornholt said that city government leaders, both appointed and elected, are seeking “highest and best-use” proposals for former industrial sites. When it comes to “valuable developable land,” Vornholt said, “we don’t want to take the first offer.”

City development staff made clear that there are negotiations and discussions regarding potential projects outside of the public eye.

“We’ve had a number of proposals around the sites you’ve mentioned (Walker site, Machinery Row) and others,” Mason said.

“There’s more in the pipeline,” added Kathleen Fischer, the city’s finance director.

“Developments are difficult … they are all harder than I would like them to be,” Mason said. “We are deeply committed to getting as many viable projects as possible … sometimes they make sense, sometimes they don’t.”

Wall had been feeling good

Wall said he felt strung along. He said his firm spent thousands of dollars on renderings, studies and other work in preparing proposals for the Walker site and Machinery Row over the course of two years.

When the development staff requested edits, they were made.

Wall said he was feeling good after his final meeting with Bill Bowers, the now-retired city development director. Bowers had told Wall that the city development department liked the plan, but it needed to be approved by executive staff.

It ended up being rejected.

Cold call Developer Terrence Wall’s interest in Racine sparked in a unique way. He was initially invited here by Racine-native Alfonso Gardner, a community activist. Gardner, who is now semi-retired, said he has made a habit of cold calling developers in the hopes of injecting some economic life into the city he grew up in. “I’ve been fighting to get jobs in Racine all my life. I’ve been calling developers to come here to do development,” Gardner said in an interview. Wall and Gardner drove around the city a bit two years ago, with Wall noticing the potential of Machinery Row and the former Walker Manufacturing site. As soon as he saw the land, Wall said, “Oh I want to develop here,” according to Gardner. Official proposals and discussions came next before petering out, upsetting Wall.

City changing in steps

Mason has by no means positioned himself as being opposed to change or development. There have been significant successes since he became mayor in November 2017.

There’s the progression of the $100M revitalization of the former Horlick Malted Milk Co. plant, transforming it into new housing.

Construction is ongoing on the Hotel Verdant to replace the former Zahn’s building, vacant since 1981, on Monument Square.

The $18 million, 77-unit Gold Medal Lofts opened in Uptown in summer 2020; they sit not far from the Ajax Apartments, which also opened in the past two years, at the intersection of 16th and Clark streets.

Other ambitious projects have been given green lights: a $50 million hotel/convention center connected to Festival Hall; and the construction of 141 apartments with retail spaces at the former Porters site to replace a vast empty space Downtown. Both of those are developments that city administration is confident will happen even if there are not shovels in the ground yet.

“People are seeing things happening here in a way we haven’t seen development in a long time,” Mason said.

That doesn’t alleviate Wall’s confusion.

In early January, Wall received an email from city development staff that stated the city “is seeking more rapid development on these sites.” In a scathing response, Wall wrote, with heavy sarcasm: “Do you mean more rapid that the two years the city just wasted deliberately dragging its feet with us? Stalling us so we are not even allowed to get in front of the council for a discussion?”

Wall’s plans did not include low-income housing, a focus of Mason’s, but neither do the plans at the former Porters site that Mason has supported.

In Wall’s letter, he wrote: “The demand in the marketplace cannot be sped up by the city; it is what it is. If you force more units to be built at once, you’ll flood the market, driving down rents (and thus) leading to discounting … If the city forces more units than can be absorb (sic), rents will drop and values will plummet. We’ve scene (sic) this before.”

Local activist Alfonso Gardner said he wants to see more diversity in the developers allowed to build in Racine. Of the five completed or ongoing projects mentioned above — Gold Medal, Horlick, Zahn’s/Hotel Verdant, Ajax and Porters — there are three developers involved: J. Jeffers & Co., Dominion Properties of Milwaukee and Cardinal Capital Management of West Allis.

Allegations of ‘politics’

Wall alleged in his letter that “politics” may have something to do with the rejection, but didn’t provide evidence to back that up. He wrote: “Clearly someone doesn’t want us developing in the city and I have heard that it’s the mayor — for the sole reason that we are not registered Democrats.”

In the phone interview, Wall backtracked a bit. He said he didn’t want to make this about politics and didn’t believe that to be any primary reason for the proposals failing. But Wall still made it clear he was confused as to why his proposals seemed to have gone nowhere. Should the city change its mind, Wall said, he would consider resuming his effort toward development in Racine.

Wall is a Republican who ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010; he dropped out before Ron Johnson won the GOP primary on his way to the first of his two terms to date in Washington. Mason is a Democrat and former member of the Wisconsin Assembly. Before coming to Racine, Vornholt was chief of staff to then-Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, also a Democrat.

According to political donation tracking from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, J. Jeffers founder Joshua Jeffers has made six campaign donations since 2019, totaling less than $10,000, to both Republicans and Democrats. The president of Cardinal Capital, Erich Schwenker, likewise has consistently donated to members of both major parties. In 2018, Schwenker donated $11,000 to Democrat Tony Evers’ gubernatorial campaign and $5,000 to Republican Scott Walker. From 2010-2017, Schwenker donated a cumulative total more than $17,000 cumulatively to Walker.

