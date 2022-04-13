A Democrat in Trump country? Mandela Barnes ventures into Kansasville

KANSASVILLE — It has been a long time since a Democrat won a race around here, but that is not discouraging lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes from wooing Racine County’s rural voters.

One of the Democratic candidates aiming to unseat U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., brought his “Barnes For Barns” tour targeting farm families this week to the Kansasville countryside.

Undeterred by a 2-to-1 edge Republicans have historically enjoyed in this part of Racine County, Barnes is working to connect with farmers on such issues as conservation and immigration.

From unincorporated Kansasville in the Town of Dover, the “Barnes for Barns” tour was hitting the road later, with plans to court voters in other rural areas near Green Bay, Wausau and Janesville.

“Too often, in the political sense, people have left communities behind, have forgotten about rural Wisconsin,” Barnes said. “That’s not a mistake that we intend to make.”

Johnson’s re-election campaign is responding that the two-term senator from Oshkosh has a strong record of supporting farmers. He has backed legislation that would ease farm bankruptcy rules, relax environmental restrictions, and get more farm products into school lunches.

The Republican incumbent, who won 70 percent of the vote here in his 2016 election, is asking voters this November to send him back to Washington for another six years.

“Senator Johnson will continue to promote common-sense policies that ease regulation and promote growth within Wisconsin’s agriculture sector,” campaign spokesman Jake Wilkins said in a written statement.

Barnes, a former state legislator from Milwaukee, was elected in 2018 as the state’s lieutenant governor, serving alongside Gov. Tony Evers. He is the first black person to be elected lieutenant governor.

In the U.S. Senate race, Barnes is competing with fellow Democrats Tom Nelson, Alex Lasry, Adam Murphy, Sarah Godlewski and Steven Olikara. The winner of an Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Johnson in the November election.

In his “Barnes for Barns” stop Tuesday in Kansasville, the lieutenant governor visited Barney and Harriet Lavin, whose farm has been in the Lavin family for five generations dating back to 1842.

The estimated 300-acre farm sits adjacent to Eagle Lake on State Highway 75, between Burlington and Union Grove. An outside farmer rents acreage to raise wheat, corn and soybean, while Barney and Harriet Lavin concentrate on wetland restoration and other conservation projects.

The couple generally votes Democratic, although they recognize that most of their neighbors support Republicans.

Barney Lavin called Johnson “an embarrassment to Wisconsin.” Democrats like Barnes could do better in the rural area, Lavin said, by focusing on issues of importance to farmers — climate change and free trade.

“We have to improve our message,” Lavin said of Democrats. “What we’re doing now isn’t working.”

In the 2016 election, Town of Dover voters favored Johnson over Democratic challenger Russ Feingold 70% to 30%. Republican Donald Trump enjoyed similar support locally in his campaigns for president in 2016 and 2020.

Barnes arrived on the Lavin farm accompanied by campaign staff in a black SUV. Wearing blue jeans and work boots, he chatted with the Lavins in their living room at first, then while walking around their property.

The couple told Barnes that farmers are being hurt by trade policies that return to the growers only about 16 cents for every dollar of food sold in the country — down from 50 cents during the 1950s.

Meanwhile, climate change is ravaging the landscape for farmers, the couple said. Immigration crackdowns likewise are deporting workers and leaving farmers with inadequate manpower to get the job done.

Harriet Lavin told the candidate that immigration officers have unfairly rounded up undocumented workers from farms, demonstrating a need for reform of U.S. immigration policies.

“That’s a real concern,” she said. “We need the workers. And they need to be treated fairly. I think we can do better.”

In a brief exchange about Foxconn, Barney Lavin lamented the industrial development in Mount Pleasant, which has failed to achieve the job growth promised by then-Gov. Scott Walker and then-Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, both Republicans; Kleefisch is currently running for governor.

Lavin called the Foxconn development “that terrible thing,” saying it has taken Racine County farmland out of production without creating anything of value in its place.

“That’s putting it nicely,” Barnes replied.

Barnes said that Congress needs to play a role in supporting small family farms in Wisconsin, which he said are succumbing too often to economic pressures and shutting down. As of 2020, there were approximately 64,400 farms in Wisconsin, according to state data. That’s 500 less than there were in 2019. In 2007, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported there were 78,463 farms in Wisconsin.

The candidate said he appreciated hearing about how the Lavin family farm has persevered over the years. Noting that he has visited “almost every type of farm” in Wisconsin, he said the “Barnes on Barns” tour is about reconnecting with rural areas and recommitting to support them in the future.

“I’m excited to come back to many areas and talk about the work that needs to happen in Washington, D.C., to help our family farmers,” he said. “We need to do everything we can to save an industry that has built this state.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.