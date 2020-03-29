RACINE — When veterans with disabilities need a ride, John Kreuzer is there.

The 67-year-old is there every Monday morning at 6:30 a.m. to pick up his first ride of the day at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He’s there at 7 a.m. to pick up the next two riders at McDonald’s at the corner of State Street and North Memorial Drive.

He makes a couple other pickups in fast-food parking lots in Racine and Kenosha counties, then drives a full 10-seat van to the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Milwaukee. He waits around for a few hours, giving his passengers time for their appointments, then drives them back home.

Kreuzer asks for no thanks after his drive every Monday morning. There’s no pay. He does it because his fellow military veterans need help.

“It’s the best job I’ve never been paid to do,” Kreuzer said.

Get involved, soon Disabled American Veterans' free rides program is on hold for the moment due to COVID-19. The Journal Times ride-along occurred on the final Monday before the program was paused. Still, to learn more or to help fill the DAV's volunteer gaps, contact Patty Davis at 414-384-2000 Ext. 45715 or at Patty.Davis3@va.gov.

The need

As many as one-fourth of all veterans have a service-connected disability, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics; that doesn’t even include vets who became disabled outside of the service. And more than 40% of vets who have served since 9/11 in warzones have a disability according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Compare that with the general U.S. population, where only 12.8% of Americans have a disability, according to the Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire.

As such, vets often have more doctor appointments than a typical person, and a lot of them aren’t able to drive long distances. That’s where volunteers like Kreuzer come in.

Disabled American Veterans, a nonprofit, offers rides free of charge for veterans who have scheduled appointments at VA hospitals nationwide.

To make those appointments, veterans like Amber Mordja, a 56-year-old retiree who served in the Navy, need volunteers like Kreuzer to get them there.

Mordja walks with a cane, had open heart surgery four years ago (the result of an undiagnosed birth defect) and also has lung problems. And she doesn’t have a car.

“I wouldn’t be able to make my appointments if it weren’t for the DAV,” said Mordja, a Racine native.

Vets help vets

The lifeblood of VA hospitals, beyond the doctors and medical staff that actually treat patients, are volunteers. More than 800 individuals volunteer at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center every year, and that doesn’t even include auxiliary volunteers through the DAV or American Legion or the other organizations with a presence at the medical complex.

“We could not do our jobs without them,” said Gary Kunich, Milwaukee VA public relations director.

Finding and retaining volunteers is a challenge. Even though most anyone who is able to drive can volunteer, it’s a significant time commitment — usually at least seven hours in a day.

“Volunteers are hard to come by … You have to find a special person who will actually commit to do that,” said Patty Davis, the DAV employee who oversees the Milwaukee VA’s free rides program.

“Free help is hard to find. Free good help is very hard to find,” Kreuzer said, noting that some people quit when they realize they aren’t going to be paid — aside from the free breakfast at the hospital cafeteria.

About 75% of the DAV’s volunteers are veterans, with a few retired police officers and firefighters devoting their time as well.

Kreuzer, a Milwaukee native who now lives in Caledonia, never meant to make a career out of the military. But as a young man, he realized he was more likely to end up in jail than in a good job. He signed up near the tail end of the Vietnam War, a time when many soldiers couldn’t get out of the service fast enough. He ended up serving 33 years in the Air Force and Air National Guard before retiring 16 years ago.

Driving for the DAV, as well as memberships in groups like the Veterans of Foreign Wars, is how he stays connected.

“It’s veterans helping veterans,” Kunich said. “It’s amazing.”

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for our veterans, even though I never was one,” said driver-volunteer Randy Volk, who retired from the Milwaukee Fire Department in 2013. “I figured, once I got out of the Fire Department, I’d like to volunteer somewhere.”

That’s when he cold-called the VA on a whim and was told that the DAV always needed help. Volk is now entering his seventh year as a driver.

“You’ve got to give it back,” said Ken Roberts, a Vietnam veteran who recently moved to Milwaukee and who volunteers at the VA.

Still, the DAV could use more help.

The shortage

Racine and Kenosha counties combined have a total of four volunteer drivers. To be fully staffed, the organization needs double that, Davis said.

Every month, 91 volunteer drivers will bring as many as 1,300 veterans from at least eight Wisconsin counties to appointments in Milwaukee. Nationwide, the DAV has a fleet of more than 3,600 vehicles (donated by the Ford Motor Company) devoted to the free ride program — making sure disabled vets can get the medical expertise they deserve. The program has been in place since 1987.

In Milwaukee, as many as 16 vehicles from around the state could be driving to and from the hospital on any given weekday.

But when there aren’t enough drivers, riders like Mordja have to reschedule appointments or cancel them outright, which is a hassle that can sometimes delay much needed medical care.

When asked if other counties, besides Racine and Kenosha, are in need of more volunteers, Davis laughed. “We can use them everywhere.”

When asked why Davis, who is not a veteran, has stayed in this job for 23 years, she chuckled. “It’s not the bankroll. It’s something you should do for them. They (Veterans) are not getting everything they deserve or need.”

Seeing pain, witnessing miracles

Kreuzer is not perfectly healthy either. He’s considered 60% disabled by the VA, a result of a number of small afflictions including arthritis and tinnitus, the latter of which he got from “working around big airplanes with no ear protection.”

“Hanging around here makes you appreciate what you have,” Kreuzer said as he drove past the spinal cord injury clinic. “I’m very lucky.”

He’s witnessed mental health issues, too. One day, after a rider was dropped off for their appointment, the rider ran off. That man was found a couple days later at a halfway house.

Drivers aren’t allowed to ask about riders’ conditions or appointments. They’re just there to get the vets from Point A to Point B and back again.

“I hope by doing this I can make up for some of the things I do,” Kreuzer said. He wishes he could have been around more for his kids during their youths, since was deployed too often to be around 100% of the time. Kreuzer also acknowledged that he took too many risks in his younger days — he had a penchant for the high-risk pastime of motocross racing — and, to this day, still enjoys smoking cigars.

But in this volunteer role, he’s seen miracles.

“I’ve seen people from needing walkers to living free … I watched him go from a walker to a cane to fixed,” Kreuzer said. “That’s pretty cool.”

