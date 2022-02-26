A courageous journey: Special graduation held for Case High School student battling brain cancer

MOUNT PLEASANT — Students and teachers gathered Saturday to celebrate the life and achievements of Mekhi Lee Smith, 17, an honors student with a love of engineering who received an early graduation and prom.

A graduation ceremony took place at Case High School in Mount Pleasant in the early morning and was followed by a special Las Vegas themed prom at Festival Hall, bringing the magic of Vegas to Smith. Las Vegas is a dream trip for Smith, being an option for a granted wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but the wish was unable to be fulfilled due to his declining health.

It was all organized by his family and the Racine Unified School District.

Smith was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor, almost seven years ago, and his health has been rapidly declining. Smith is known as a standout student, never missing school due to chemotherapy or his worsening condition, insisting on going to virtual learning as he fell more ill.

Smith graduated at his ceremony with honors, as well as received an honorary acceptance letter to Marquette University for its engineering program. He has never let his brain cancer keep him from living life to the fullest, and anybody who knows him will tell you that he loves three things: school, people and God.

“To know Mekhi is to know love,” said Melinda Thompson, Smith’s aunt.

Smith received a bevy of awards at his ceremony, presented to him by some of his favorite faculty and teachers. Some awards included the J.I. Case Math Award, presented by math teacher Josh Shumate, and the Legendary Award, a brand new award created in Smith’s honor by his esports team and coach Roland Rosales.

Latrice Harris Collins, director of community relations and outreach at Marquette, additionally awarded Mekhi with the honorary acceptance into the engineering program at Marquette for the class of 2027.

Smith is always one to put others first, putting his own sickness aside any chance he can, Thompson said.

“Mekhi’s heart is larger than words could ever describe,” Thompson said. “Even in his illest moments, or darkest times, you will always find Mekhi with a ‘side grin’ and his long legs propped up.”

Thompson explained how the Smith family, especially Mekhi, do not want these events to be looked upon as a memorial to the 17-year-old, but more as a celebration of his life, his strength and achievements.

Smith, who previously went through the International Baccalaureate programs at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary and Starbuck Middle School before receiving an IB graduation stole Saturday, is the first person in his family who would tell you that he would not ask for sympathy. He doesn’t want people to be sad for him or treat him differently because he is sick.

His family believes that his strength, love and determination has been the thing that has kept him going all these years. From illness to comments from peers, Smith has remained resilient, a trait that was inherited by his mother.

Aris M. Claybrook, Smith’s mother, is determined to set up a foundation in honor of him, with the sole hope to help other people, especially children, who are inflicted with the same condition as him.

“I would genuinely like to thank the Racine Unified School District, the community and most of all my family and my sister circle for celebrating the legacy of my son‘s excellence and dedication to his future. We look forward to building a foundation to continue to support families who are undergoing this unforeseen circumstances. Let’s continue to spread kindness throughout,” Claybrook said.

Much in the spirit of the 17-year-old, his family members are looking to help as many people as they can, personally knowing the grief and sadness that are present in situations such as theirs.

