A cookie for each student: Yorkville School grandma bakes hundreds of Valentine's Day treats

YORKVILLE — For her birthday this year, Cheryl Abbott gave presents instead of receiving them.
Abbott, grandmother to three Yorkville Elementary School students, baked 600 cookies to provide to students and staff at the school for Valentine’s Day. Friday also was Abbott’s 74th birthday.
As Abbott and her grandchildren — 9-year-old Wyatt, 7-year-old Maya and 4-year-old Rayna — gave cookies to the first-grade students in Hannah Jacobsen’s class, Abbott reminded the kids to be kind to one another.
“It’s all about the kids,” she said. “This way I can give back to the kids in a little bit of a way, that’s all.”
Abbotthas been a member of the Yorkville Elementary community for decades, as a student, then a parent and now a grandparent.
Abbott was a member of the first graduating class of the current school building at 18621 Washington Ave. It replaced a one-story, four-room brick building that was constructed in 1959.
Abbott, along with some family and a friend, spent about 8 hours baking hundreds of cookies to prepare for Valentine’s Day on Friday.
“What a joy,” she said of distributing the cookies to the kids. “All that matters is just for them to have a smile and have something to eat and enjoy and that’s it.”
Abbott was decked out for the holiday, in a heart-covered dress and matching earrings.
Yorkville Elementary Superintendent Jeff Peterson said that from the time he began working at the school, Abbott has been a fixture, attending concerts, field trips and events. Peterson sees meaning in Abbott’s dedication to the school, especially since she isn’t a parent of a student.
“It just says a whole lot about what our school means to the community, but also what the community can mean to their school as well,” Peterson said.
With the knowledge that expenses are always growing, Peterson said that Abbott makes financial contributions to her grandchildren’s classrooms each year.
“She’s done that to make sure that the kids get little extras that the children deserve,” he said.