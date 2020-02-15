A cookie for each student: Yorkville School grandma bakes hundreds of Valentine's Day treats

YORKVILLE — For her birthday this year, Cheryl Abbott gave presents instead of receiving them.

Abbott, grandmother to three Yorkville Elementary School students, baked 600 cookies to provide to students and staff at the school for Valentine’s Day. Friday also was Abbott’s 74th birthday.

As Abbott and her grandchildren — 9-year-old Wyatt, 7-year-old Maya and 4-year-old Rayna — gave cookies to the first-grade students in Hannah Jacobsen’s class, Abbott reminded the kids to be kind to one another.

“It’s all about the kids,” she said. “This way I can give back to the kids in a little bit of a way, that’s all.”

Abbotthas been a member of the Yorkville Elementary community for decades, as a student, then a parent and now a grandparent.

Abbott was a member of the first graduating class of the current school building at 18621 Washington Ave. It replaced a one-story, four-room brick building that was constructed in 1959.

Abbott, along with some family and a friend, spent about 8 hours baking hundreds of cookies to prepare for Valentine’s Day on Friday.

