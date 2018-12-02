The Journal Times reached out to area service organizations and asked them to tell us about their mission and how the community can support them. Today we highlight the Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine.
Name of the organization: Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine
President: Val Zamecnik
What is your organization's mission?: Our mission is providing hope and positive vision in youth, our community and ourselves. The Optimists motto is “Bringing out the best in kids.”
Our purpose is to develop optimism as a philosophy of life by utilizing the tenets of the Optimist Creed. Also to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs, to inspire respect for law, to aid and encourage the development of youth in the belief that the giving of one’s self in service to others will advance the well-being of humankind, community life and the world.
Goals for the upcoming year?: Fundraise to be able to continue to award scholarships and distribute funds to organizations that support youth in our community; starting a Junior Optimist Club, and increase our membership. We are promoting NOW (New Optimists Wanted). Optimist International is helping us with that by offering a great incentive of reduced membership dues for the first year.
How can the community help your organization and its mission financially? The community can help by supporting our fundraising efforts. We have two bake sales every year in spring and fall. We have an annual spaghetti dinner and bake sale, this year will be our 13th held at Bartlett Youth Building. Our biggest fundraiser is the Racine County Fair where we have a booth that sells funnel cakes, cheese curds, and deep fried twinkies. We also partner with Real Racine and help at their activities. We are always looking for good volunteers.
What are some of the initiatives from 2018 that you would like to highlight? The year 2018 was a good year with these initiatives:
- We held an Oratorical Contest for Racine students ages 12 to 18 and had nine students participate. The students are given a topic picked by our international organization and compete at club level. They can then move to the district level and then to nationals, and have an opportunity to earn up to $22,500 in scholarships.
- We participated in “Respect for Law Day” by visiting and presenting the crossing guards in Racine a thank you for their service and watching our youth, and a gift bag and mug filled with goodies.
- We awarded $6,000 in scholarships.
- We donated funds to Bartlett Youth, Trinity Youth Group, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), Racine County Food Bank, Racine Parks and Rec FX Games, Salvation Army and many others. We also partner with the Volunteer Center to work in the community and take a day to ring bells for the Salvation Army.
How can the community get involved in your organization? We meet twice a month on the first and third Wednesday of the month at The Dish, 1220 N. Ohio St. First Wednesday is at 7:30 a.m. and the third is at 5:30 p.m. We invite organizations to speak at our meetings, and an opportunity to apply for a donation. Our fiscal year is October through September, and at our last meeting in September we determine how much we raised and how we will disperse the funds. All the money we raise we give back to the community.
The Wednesday Optimist Club has been serving Racine for more than 96 years, and have given over $240,000 in scholarships. Each club is chartered as a member of Optimist International and operates independent of each other. To learn more about us, visit www.optimist.org, or contact Val Zamecnik, president, at 262-498-4021, or Kathy Vescova, secretary, at 262-705-0440.
