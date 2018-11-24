The Journal Times reached out to area service organizations and asked them to tell us about their mission and how the community can support them. Today we highlight the Union Grove Lions Club.
Name of organization: Union Grove Lions Club
President: Adam Graf
What is your organization’s mission? Our mission is to serve the greater Union Grove community and to carry out the Lions motto of “We serve.”
Goals for the upcoming year? Our goals for the upcoming year include finding ways to raise money that can be funneled back into our community, expand service projects and to increase our membership in order to help us reach or exceed our goals.
How can the community help your organization and its mission? The community has been very good to our club during our past 70 years of service. We greatly appreciate their support with our fundraisers; however, as mentioned earlier we are always looking for additional members to help keep us strong in the future and are always open and welcome to various project ideas from community members.
What are some of the initiatives from 2018 that you would like to highlight? Some of the initiatives from this year are focused on many aspects of service, but our highlights include funding the dugouts for the new Pete Maurice Baseball Field located on the grounds of the Union Grove Elementary School, free vision screenings for more than 150 children in the community, handing out candy stockings to children at the Christmas Comes to Union Grove festivities and bell ringing for the Salvation Army.
Does your organization have an annual fundraiser and, if so, please explain? Our organization has three main annual fundraisers. The first one is the Pancake Breakfast in February at St. Robert’s Church that serves more than 200 people.
The second fundraiser is held the first Sunday in June at the Racine County Fairgrounds. It is the Union Grove Lions Club Chicken Barbecue and Car Show. We generally sell more than 2,000 dinners and have more than 300 vehicles in our car, van and motorcycle show. This past year, we provided free vision screenings during the barbecue for children and were able to refer numerous children to see an optometrist if they failed the free screening.
The third fundraiser is the Bag, Broom and Bulb sale that is held each October. During this fundraiser, the club sells trash bags, brooms and LED light bulbs. If anyone missed this year’s sale, they can contact Grove Insurance Agency at 262-878-4466.
All of the proceeds from the fundraisers stay in our community for various needs and projects in the Union Grove area.
How can the community help your organization financially? The community can help our organization financially by attending our fundraisers or donating to the Union Grove Lions Club.
How can the community get involved in your organization? If anyone in the community is interested in getting involved in our organization or has questions about what we do, they may refer to the Union Grove Lions Club website. It contains information about our club and whom to contact if people are interested in joining.
