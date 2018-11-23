The Journal Times reached out to local service organizations and asked members to tell us about their mission and how the community can support them. Today we highlight the Racine Evening Lions Club.
Name of the organization: Racine Evening Lions Club
President: Fred Farley
What is your organization’s mission: Our basic mission is to help the blind and handicapped. Our club helps to provide free eye exams, glasses, hearing aids, seeing and hearing dogs, and an eye donor program. During the year we also respond to critical requests for the community and individuals.
Among the social needs we provide are “camperships” to Wisconsin Lions Camp for the blind and handicapped (considered one of the best in the world). In addition, we hold a Christmas party with approximately 125 attendees and a June picnic annually.
Lions International (the largest service club in the world) is constantly providing aid during crisis around the world — tsunamis, earthquakes, hurricanes, droughts, etc. They’re always in the impoverished countries educating people how to prevent blindness and sometimes providing help in eye exams, glasses and surgery.
Years ago, our club expanded the scope of our mission by donating to many local organizations such as the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), Salvation Army, Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD), Racine Literacy Council, Racine Hospitality Center, Racine Vocational Ministries, Cops ‘N Kids and National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. Some of our members also do volunteer work for these organizations.
Goals for the upcoming year? Increase membership and fundraising efforts.
How can the community help your organization and its mission? Offer to volunteer and possibly provide suggestions that may enhance our effectiveness in the community. Contributions are always welcome.
What are some of the initiatives from 2018 that you would like to highlight?
- Picnic for the blind and handicap in June was one of our most successful. The participants were very pleased and look forward to next year.
- A trip by some of our members from both Racine and Kenosha clubs to the Dominican Republic. Accompanied by an optometrist and ophthalmologist, they helped perform more than 1,000 eye exams. During this time many were fitted for glasses and 125 cataract surgeries were performed.
Does your organization have an annual fundraiser and, if so, please explain? Rose Day, which occurs in April during Administrative Assistant Week. People can buy a dozen or more roses and they’ll be delivered to their house or place of work. Some people in lieu of purchasing flowers just make a donation to help support the work of our club.
How can the community help your organization financially? Become aware of what our club and other clubs do. Without them many programs would be put on the tax rolls or eliminated. Thus many critical needs in the community would go unmet. For the Racine Evening Lions, we would appreciate inquiries from the public about joining the club.
How can the community get involved in your organization? Contact Fred Farley, club President, at 7454 Lakeshore Drive, Racine, WI 53402, or call him at 262-681-7263. People who make a donation can designate how they would like the funds used or leave it up to the discretion of the club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.