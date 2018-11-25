The Journal Times reached out to area service organizations and asked them to tell us about their mission and how the community can support them. Today we highlight the Kiwanis Club of West Racine.
Name of the organization: Kiwanis Club of West Racine
President: Paul Holley
What is your organization’s mission? Kiwanis International is a service organization with more than 600,000 members in 80 countries. Kiwanis helps kids around the world. The local clubs look out for our communities and the international organization takes on large-scale challenges such as disease and poverty.
We are generous with our time. We are creative with our ideas. We are passionate about making a difference. And, we have fun along the way.
Goals for the upcoming year? We’ll continue to help kids — and serve the community — as we’ve successfully done for the past 42 years. We’re especially interested in growing our membership so we can do a better job of serving our community and the world — one kid at a time.
How can the community help your organization and its mission? Get involved! Whether it’s assisting in a classroom, driving a van, helping at a food pantry or setting up that beautiful Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo each year, we have numerous opportunities to give of your time and talents. Of course, as a nonprofit organization, we always welcome financial contributions.
What are some of the initiatives from 2018 that you would like to highlight? We’re very proud of what we’re able to give back to this community. In the fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, the Kiwanis Club of West Racine contributed $35,677 to 51 organizations.
The year’s highlights included a $10,000 contribution (plus construction help) to the Wadewitz Dream Playground, a playground that is accessible to children of all abilities. It opened in June on the grounds of Wadewitz Elementary School. Our club also funded four $2,000 scholarships to local high school seniors, presented “iPADS for Autism” to five children and collected more than 100 gifts for the Salvation Army to donate to families at Christmas time.
Does your organization have an annual fundraiser and, if so, please explain? We have two major fundraisers during the year. The next one — Kiwanis Raffle Night — will be held Saturday, March 2, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $110 each, which gets you two delicious family-style Italian dinners and an opportunity to win a prize, including cash or merchandise. Just 210 tickets are sold so everybody goes home with a gift. The top prize is $5,000 in cash.
In addition, our club caters the CNH Industrial (Case) picnic each summer. We cook and serve chicken sandwiches, brats, hot dogs and all the trimmings for about 2,000 people.
How can the community help your organization financially? Financial gifts are always welcome. Checks, payable to the Kiwanis Club of West Racine, may be sent to: 1141 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No. 204, Racine, WI 53406-6340. Got an idea for a specific gift or initiative? Please contact our president, Paul Holley at paulh_wi@yahoo.com.
How can the community get involved in your organization? Come check us out at a weekly meeting — we’ll buy you breakfast! Our club meets Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Health Pavilion (Caledonia Room) on the All Saints Spring Street campus, 3821 Spring St. Please contact our membership chair, Mike Mucha, at 262-721-7996; email: mikemucha150@gmail.com.
Follow us on Facebook: wwwfacebook.com/WestRacineKiwanis.
