The Journal Times reached out to area service organizations and asked them to tell us about their mission and how the community can support them. Today we highlight the Kiwanis Club of Racine.
Name of the organization: Kiwanis Club of Racine
President: Neal Kueny
What is your organization’s mission? To improve the world, one child and one community at a time. To expand support of organizations that benefit children and the community in Racine.
How can the community help your organization and its mission? The community can help the Kiwanis Club of Racine with their continued support of our fundraising activities. The club would be better to fulfill its mission with more members.
What are some of the initiatives from 2018 that you would like to highlight? The Kiwanis Club of Racine is a strong supporter of educational activities as shown by our ongoing support of the following programs:
- The Bring Up Grades (BUG) program at Schulte, Olympia Brown, Goodland and Johnson elementary schools. Each classroom teacher is given financial support to help motivate students to improve their academic standings.
- The Kiwanis Club of Racine awards between six and eight scholarships to seniors who have graduated from Racine County high schools and will be attending either Gateway Technical College or the University of Wisconsin.
- In support of the the Racine County 4-H program, our club provides monetary awards to 4-H participants who compete at the Racine County Fair.
- Longtime contributors to the Splash program at the Racine Family YMCA. This program teaches third-graders in the Racine Unified School District basic water safety.
- The Kiwanis Club of Racine is a sponsor of the Baby Expo. The expo increases awareness of community programs that seek to improve the health and welfare of babies, mothers and fathers in the greater Racine community.
The Kiwanis Club of Racine also provides ongoing support to the Kiwanis Youth Symphony, Kiwanis Baseball, Camp Anokijig, Small Fry Basketball, Mount Pleasant Recreational Program, Salvation Army Thanksgiving meals, Easter Seals Camp Waubeek and the Racine County Food Bank.
One-time donations have included the gazebo at Samuel Myers Park; significant portion of the cost to acquire and train Nitro, a canine with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department; naturalist-in-residence at River Bend Nature Center, and Wildlife Explorers at the Racine Zoo.
Does your organization have an annual fundraiser and, if so, please explain? The Kiwanis Club of Racine’s primary fundraiser is our annual spring raffle dinner at Roma Lodge in April. Our fall fundraiser is a peanut sale on the first Saturday in October.
How can the community help your organization financially? Donations can be sent to: Kiwanis Club of Racine, P.O. Box 293, Racine, WI 53401-0293.
How can the community get involved in your organization? Visit our website at KiwanisClubofRacine.com or contact Neal Kueny, president, at 262-515-3614. The Kiwanis Club of Racine meets at the Sealed Air YMCA at noon on the first Tuesday of the month and at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.