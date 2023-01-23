A 'colorful' young woman | Johanna Pascoe remembered as hardworking, caring, animal lover

RACINE — Last month, Johanna Pascoe imprinted handprints and pet pawprints into a salt dough compound with her two nephews. She had planned on painting the hardened creations and gifting them to family for Christmas.

However, she never got to do that.

Johanna, 20, died Dec. 13, 2022, after she was hit by a drunk driver.

Family, friends and former Gateway Technical College instructors are remembering Johanna Renee Pascoe as hardworking, caring, an artist and a lover of family, animals and the outdoors. They recalled memories of vacations, picnics and other meals, coffee dates and her diligent spirit.

“There’s just so many memories, it’s kind of hard to even think of them,” her older sister Elisha said, choking back tears. “I just start thinking of the loss, that we won’t get those anymore, our younger siblings aren’t going to experience time with her again.”

‘Wholeheartedly’

The middle of five children, Johanna moved in two years ago with Elisha, 30, so she could attend Gateway Technical College and eventually become a nurse.

The Pascoe family was homeschooled and grew up in Kenosha. Their parents moved to Burlington for a brief stint before moving to Florida. Abigail, Johanna and Elisha stayed in Racine.

She jumped into school “full wholeheartedly,” Elisha said, and worked really hard.

She continued classes through the summer and didn’t take a semester off. She completed the program in 15 months, which is the shortest amount of time possible.

She made the dean’s list multiple times and was “constantly wholeheartedly studying.”

Just days before her death, her sisters watched Johanna walk in her GTC nurse pinning ceremony and read her dedication speech. Elisha pinned her sister on stage.

“We were so excited for her because she did it. She was very driven and very focused on achieving her goals,” Elisha said. “She did everything she wanted to do and it was just a really exciting, proud moment. Johanna was really happy. We were all crying happy tears.”

Gateway nursing instructor Sherry Turner-Kaprelian said she almost never goes to pinning ceremonies for nursing program students. However, this time around, she got a special invitation to attend from Johanna and a group of students she worked with.

“Johanna was one of the reasons why I was there at the pinning,” she said. “It’s a shame that the child never got to enjoy the fruits of her very hard labor. She worked very hard to build something and she never got to enjoy it.”

Tragedy

Elisha was working her job as a mail carrier in west Racine on Monday, Dec. 12 when she kept receiving phone calls from a number she didn’t recognize.

Upon checking the multiple voicemails, she learned the unknown number was a police detective calling about Johanna. She heard of the terrible crash and was told to come into Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa right away.

Elisha called her fiance and her sister Abigail, 27, and they all drove to the hospital in a panic.

Four doctors brought them into a separate room and that’s when Elisha knew it wasn’t good, she said.

“It was just all very like a nightmare. It was so surreal and shocking. Nothing we could’ve ever imagined,” Elisha said. “It’s just been horrible that someone would be so irresponsible to drink and drive and we lose someone who could’ve done so much for the world.”

Elisha said people should think before they drink and drive — that everyone can strive to be better and do the right thing.

“We’re still kind of just dealing with the greatness of the loss,” Elisha said, her voice wavering. “It’s really hard to just be home and she’s supposed to be here.”

Elisha is doing her best to take care of Johanna’s pets she left behind: her fish and axolotl, a paedomorphic salamander, which she loved so much.

Navigating everything, between the funeral and court dates, is very overwhelming, Elisha said.

“The tragedy of it all and the unfairness, it’s really hitting really hard,” she said. “To me, nothing really feels like justice, because she’s not here. Nothing brings her back, so it’s like, what do you even hope for? What is justice?”

“So many people will be feeling this tragedy for so long. She really didn’t deserve this.”

Hobbies

Johanna loved spending time with her siblings and nephews. She often went on picnics with friends and family, bringing along fresh fruits, juices and charcuterie boards.

With friends, she’d additionally go on coffee dates. She frequented Starbucks — with her reusable cup — as she was very passionate about current issues and the environment.

She loved nature, flowers and trees, and went on walks or hikes in the woods. She loved animals and loved looking for deer.

Her grandparents live in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It was there Johanna enjoyed swimming in the lake and feeding chipmunks wild raspberries and blueberries out of her hand.

Johanna was once late to a nursing clinical because she found a baby squirrel on the road. She made sure it was off the road and safe, which Turner-Kaprelian said was a good reason to be late.

Johanna also volunteered with Tiny Hooves Animal Sanctuary in Dover every Tuesday.

Elisha noted Johanna sometimes worked 12 hour days with everything going on.

“I don’t know how she did it. She still had friends and a social life,” Elisha said. “Her drive and her desire to do everything was really apparent, and her desire to maintain friendships and take care of the people she loved.”

She enjoyed long boarding, kayaking, paddle boarding and outdoor yoga. She went to the gym and was a “really good” artist, painting pictures including pet portraits, and made jewelry.

“She had so many hobbies and so much energy to experience life,” Elisha said. “Passionate, energetic, art, those were her — she was colorful and she loved art and culture.”

Nursing

Turner-Kaprelian said she had Johanna in class during the second semester of her nursing program. Johanna sat in the back row with two of her friends, and they would often giggle.

“Any time I heard some giggling, I knew it was coming from the back row,” Turner-Kaprelian said.

“She was this petite little girl, looked young, had some piercings and overall gave me the impression that this was going to be a child I had trouble with,” Turner-Kaprelian said. “She successfully proved me wrong.”

She always got her work done.

“She’s a really, really, really hard worker,” she said. “She was a hardworking student and hardworking human being.”

She noted while Johanna was in school full-time, she was able to work and support herself.

“She managed to keep all those balls in the air. I was very proud of her.”

And always with a smile on her face.

“I don’t remember ever seeing a wrinkle on her face. I don’t remember her ever being angry. She never had a bad day — she always just managed to muscle up enough strength and enough courage to stay positive.”

She was shy in school, but not shy outside of it. She felt comfortable enough to open up and Turner-Kaprelian said the two had a good relationship.

Turner-Kaprelian stayed in touch with Johanna and a group of students after the class and the clinical finished; Turner-Kaprelian helped them with their studies and held discussions. She hosted them at her house for dinner and cheesecake.

Turner-Kaprelian said she will miss her former student and talk about her in future classes.

“She left a void,” Turner-Kaprelian said. “I tell my classes what a brilliant and hard worker student I had the pleasure of teaching, who although was naughty and giggly, she still did her work, and did it well.”

