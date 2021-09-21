RACINE — When Adam Nikolic came to the U.S. from Europe in 1977, one of the first places he went with his family was St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.

“I come every Sunday ... every holy day, me and my daughter and my son and my grandchildren,” he said with a thick accent; he said he prefers speaking his native Serbian tongue rather than English.

Last week, he stood outside the church at the corner of State and Superior streets, the one he’s been going to most of his adult life, watching the concrete frame for a new front staircase get poured.

The 170-year-old building was a church, then a dance hall, and then a church again. Now, its original Serbian Orthodox glory is being restored.

St. George Serbian has been a hub for five generations of Serbian-American life in Racine, since the building was acquired by Serbian-Americans in 1957. Its patrons are making sure it will remain for generations to come.

“It’s really the centerpiece of the Serbian community,” said Aleksander “Aleks” Cukic, a third-generation Serbian-American whose grandparents were instrumental in founding the church.

Cukic, now retired after a career with a Silicon Valley medical supply company, now lives part-time in a Wind Point home and has been part of the effort to restore the church he grew up in. But the fundraising and project management has been spearheaded by The Circle of Serbian Sisters, a group of women involved in the church.

Drinka Marinkovic, a Racine nurse who also is Nikolic’s daughter, was brought to the U.S. as a 2-year-old. For her family, particularly her dad, the church was (and remains to be) “home away from home.”

St. George Serbian, especially in its early days, was not just a church, but a gathering place for Serbs who wanted to stick together in a foreign country.

“We grew up there,” said Marinkovic, now the president of The Circle of Serbian Sisters. “That church has helped us keep our Serbian lifestyle and culture.”

Meals, often fish fries, are still served in a hall in the basement monthly. The yearly Serbian fest brings many from the neighborhood of varied backgrounds together; the 2021 fest was a major fundraiser for rehabilitation projects.

The projects that have taken place over the past year include repainting the whole interior, since much of it had been cracking and peeling. The original hardwood floors were sanded and resealed.

“Old, old canvas paintings … that were old and cracked,” were rediscovered, repaired and reframed, Marinkovic said.

The pews were cleaned. The gold paint on bronze leaf that holds up the chandelier in the center of the worship space was redone.

The next steps include replacing stained-glass windows. There used to be a half-dozen in the church. Now there are only two, with the others having been removed or destroyed due to disrepair.

Finding home in a new land

Much of the Serbian population in Racine, and in the United States, crossed the Atlantic after the Second World War.

A genocide against Serbs, killing between 217,000 and 500,000, had been perpetrated by the fascist Ustaše regime in the Nazi Germany puppet state known as the Independent State of Croatia. After the war, Yugoslavia was led by authoritarian-Communist Josip Broz Tito, leading more to seek opportunities in America.

“Most of those guys were in displaced camps in Germany, and didn’t want to go back to Communist countries,” Cukic said.

Cukic’s paternal grandfather, Miljko Cukic, came to the U.S. under the Displaced Persons Act of 1948, through which Congress vastly increased the number of people allowed into the U.S. from certain war-torn European countries.

Miljko Cukic was among the ethnic Serbians who found work in Racine’s factories, in quarries and in other blue-collar industries. Many settled on the north side, along with communities of other recent immigrants from Europe.

Racine’s population, booming since the 19th century, plateaued in the 1930s at about 67,000. After the war, there was another population boom, to nearly 90,000 by 1980 — driven both by baby boomers but also to immigrants like Cukic’s and Marinkovic’s forefathers.

Once settled in the mid-20th century, these Serbian immigrants pooled their assets, intent on setting up a church of their own — they’d been gathering for religious services in a variety of different locations since the late 1940s, including in the cafeteria of Belle City Malleable Iron Co. (later known as Racine Steel Castings, which closed in 2002 after 110 years), then in a Hellenic Orthodox church, then in St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church.

The famed Serbian Orthodox Bishop Dionisije Milivojević — who became the de facto leader of the Serbian Orthodox church outside Europe after a schism in the 1960s and wanted to give the growing Serbian population in Racine a church to call home — was the one who encouraged his fellow Serbs to make the investment.

They settled on 826 State St.

The building was originally First Congregational Church, likely built around 1851 — making it one of the oldest, if not the oldest, still-standing buildings in the city. It later became “The Playdium,” a dance hall and event/wedding venue. The wooden floors restorated this year are the same floors young people square-danced and polkaed on in the 1940s and ‘50s.

It sat empty for a few years in the early ‘50s before being purchased by the founders of St. George Serbian.

Although it’s tough to prove beyond the shadow of a doubt, St. George might be the first Serbian Orthodox church established in the U.S. after the Displaced Persons Act was put into effect, Cukic said.

According to a Journal Times report from October 1958: “The Serbian congregation consists largely of people who came to America under the Displaced Persons Act of 1948. Like the pioneers, these Americans have contributed both money — $42,000, including $25,000 for the building — and labor to the enterprise. For six months prior to the dedication last May 4, members worked daily to recondition the building. For many of them, it meant devoting long hours in the evening after putting in a full day’s work in the shop.”

The exiled king of Yugoslavia, Peter II, who fled his native land when Nazis invaded in 1941, was a guest of honor at the church at least twice, in 1959 and 1963. His 1970 funeral was presided by Bishop Dionisjie in Illinois.

For the future, for the culture

Not all century-old buildings get saved like this. A lot of them are gone.

“The lifespan of a commercial building, on average, ranges from 50 to 60 years, and can go further depending on the preservation techniques employed by the owner and the way the building is utilized,” according to Minnesota-based construction company Shingobee.

Cukic lamented the Capitol-Park Theater that got torn down earlier this year; the former moviehouse had opened in 1928, but fell into disrepair and became a safety hazard after being used for little more than storage for decades.

Standing on the front lawn of the under-reconstruction church last week, Cukic pointed north across Superior Street to a row of businesses, including a coffee shop and tattoo parlor.

Growing up, Cukic said this area was filled with ethnic shops and butchers and delis and grocers; the whole area was “built in Slavic culture.” But, as the ethnic populations have dwindled and younger families lose touch with their heritage, “fewer and fewer” have been engaged in keeping Serbian traditions, heritage and religion alive.

“Everything else has turned over a million times,” Cukic said.

The church, despite time and the need for restoration, remains.

“It was displaced people who came here and kept their culture going; adopted the new environment, but kept their story alive: the Danes, Serbs, Slavs,” Cukic said. “It’s the story of Racine.”

Those who are still engaged in the small church “are really committed,” Cukic said. Marinkovic’s kids are now altar boys, just as Cukic was as a youngster.

“We speak the language at home. We speak it at church. We speak it with our children,” Marinkovic said.

“We are disciples of the founders. They did they hard work. They tilled the fields. They planted the crops,” Cukic said. “I think our general feeling is to preserve it as long as we can.”

Watching the restoration take place last week, Nikolic said with a small smile: “Everything is good.”

