Christina Lieffring
Co-Pastor Debra Brown from Kingdom Builders sorts through food items to add to the grocery carts of food Kingdom Manna gives away to families facing food scarcity at their warehouse at 1715 20th St. on Friday.
“It’s already been a trying year, not only from COVID standpoint, but also racial discord and economic loss,” Tatum said. “Kids shouldn’t have to suffer.”
Tatum is the director of community outreach and events for the Failure Is Not An Option (FINAO), the community organizing body under Kingdom Builders Fellowship, 2701 Rapids Drive.
He got the board together and they planned a Christmas Miracle: a program to collect and distribute toys to at least 1,000 Racine children ages 3 to 12 years old in need.
“Being a parent, I am thankful and blessed to be part of an organization with the goal to give back to the community,” Tatum said. “If only for a brief moment we can bring a smile to a family’s face, to kids face, it’s worth it.”
Come together
Last month, Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots announced that it was unable to collect and distribute toys in time for Christmas this year. The organization has been unable to access its storage facility and workshops in the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., since March when it was closed in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Because we are a year-round operation, and have been closed for most of 2020, our estimated available inventory is quite low,” Toys for Tots President Pete Waselchuk wrote in a letter to The Journal Times. “Additionally, our preparation for registration and distribution usually begins in July, with actual registration starting in early October.”
One key difference with FINAO’s approach is that it will only accept and give out new toys so the packaging can be sanitized to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That will reduce some of the labor, but it will still need to be all hands on deck to pull it off by December.
Fortunately, FINAO has plenty of experience teaming up with other organizations for its initiatives. One of its biggest is Kingdom Manna, a food pantry where recipients receive a full grocery cart of food, including items that are harder to find at food pantries such as frozen meat and dairy and even pet food.
This is made possibly by partnerships which are once again coming into play with Kingdom Kidz. In less than two weeks, the organization estimates it has received 1,000 toys. Boxes for collecting items are set outside several Racine area stores. One merchant called and told them they were liquidating a bunch of toys and wanted to donate them.
“People are calling, asking, ‘How can I help?’ “ Tatum said. “It’s just buzzing. People are excited.”
Families can sign up to receive gifts at Kingdom Builder’s main office at 2707 Rapids Drive and then choose a time slot at (bit.ly/30QC3RS) for when they will pick up the gifts on Saturday, Dec. 19.
A lot of the families who have signed up are already connected to the organization through the food pantry. Tatum said that due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kingdom Manna is giving out food to up to 1,500 families per week, a 30% increase.
Tatum said with all the suffering he’s seeing the community, this is one way they can make a difference.
“With the holidays coming, we want to bring holiday cheer,” he said. “We’ve got to still try to maintain some sense of joy. We will overcome this.”
Alicia McKenzie raises her hand in worship of God at the mass baptism at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon. Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, along with other churches, some as far as two hours away, participated in the baptism.
Members of Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, along with other church members, some as far as two hours away, stand in a lake at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon as part of a mass baptism, where over 200 people were baptized in the lake Sunday afternoon.
Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, along with other churches, some as far as two hours away, held a mass baptism at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon.
Jasmine Herrod, a member of Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, performs an interpretive dance to Christian music before the church holds a mass baptism at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon.
Alicia McKenzie raises her hand in worship of God at the mass baptism at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon. Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, along with other churches, some as far as two hours away, participated in the baptism.
Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, along with other churches, some as far as two hours away, held a mass baptism at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon.
Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, along with other churches, some as far as two hours away, held a mass baptism at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon.
Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, along with other churches, some as far as two hours away, held a mass baptism at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon.
Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, along with other churches, some as far as two hours away, held a mass baptism at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon.
Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, along with other churches, some as far as two hours away, held a mass baptism at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon.
Members of Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, along with other church members, some as far as two hours away, stand in a lake at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon as part of a mass baptism, where over 200 people were baptized in the lake Sunday afternoon.
Darryl Harper is baptized in the Lake at Quarry Lake Park in Racine. Over 200 people were submerged into the lake after a lakeside service Sunday afternoon.
Darryl Harper is baptized in the Lake at Quarry Lake Park in Racine. Over 200 people were submerged into the lake after a lakeside service Sunday afternoon.
Judah Mack is baptized in the Lake at Quarry Lake Park in Racine. Over 200 people were submerged into the lake after a lakeside service Sunday afternoon.
Pastor Pat Turner, left, cries out praises to God, while Pastor Debra Brown calls out the names of those baptizes Sunday at Quarry Lake Park.
Doll Gray yells and moans as Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church members prevent her from collapsing after she was baptized in the lake at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon.
William Berrghilla is baptized in the Lake at Quarry Lake Park in Racine. Over 200 people were submerged into the lake after a lakeside service Sunday afternoon.
Doug Turner pours water on Carrie Howze as part of Howze's baptism at the mass baptism at Quarry Lake Park in Racine Sunday afternoon.
Raquel Reed holds up her daughter, Mariella Bochek, as she April Guenther supports, and Doug Turner pours water on her legs at Quarrk Lake Park Sunday afternoon.
Kingdom Builders Fellowship Church in Racine, along with other churches, some as far as two hours away, held a mass baptism at Quarry Lake Park Sunday afternoon.
Where to donate
Collection bins have so far been set out at:
Kingdom Builders Fellowship, 2707 Rapids Drive
Kingdom Builders warehouse, 1715 20th St.
Menards, 3101 Oakes Road
Piggly Wiggly, 3900 Erie St.
Daniels Chiropractic Office, 2609 Rapids Drive
Fresh Thyme, 7100 Green Bay Road
McDonald's at 2100 Lathrop Ave., 1407 Taylor Ave. and 6630 Washington Ave.
Any merchant or retailer who wants to place a box at their location can contact Ronald Tatum, Director of Community Outreach for FINAO at 262-637-9673.
At the Kingdom Mana food drive on Friday morning at 1715 20th St., collection bins were set out for the Kingdom Kidz program, which plans to collect enough toys to distribute to at least 1,000 children in need.
