MOUNT PLEASANT — What started as a simple local bakery by Danish immigrant Christian Olesen in 1949 has become a staple in the Racine area — O&H Danish Bakery.
More than 100 residents flocked to its flagship location at 5910 Washington Ave. on Saturday to pick up one of the pre-ordered “brandy old fashioned” flavored kringle or any other flavored kringle and pastry, and to help celebrate its 70th anniversary in the community.
Eric Olesen, a third-generation owner-operator, credits Racine County residents with the success the bakery has had, saying Racine is a special place because “they embrace the bakeries, they support the bakeries.”
“They help them become a better bakery,” Olesen said. “Our customers have always been willing to tell us when they don’t see something just right because we try to make it better today than it was yesterday.”
Mayor Cory Mason honored Olesen with an official City of Racine proclamation, and state Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia, presented him with an official citation from himself, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine.
There was also a large kringle in the shape of a “70” that was cut and given out to the patrons.
Olesen said it is his turn to “carry on the legacy” and expects his children, who are involved with the business, to carry it on for the next several decades.
“When I was born, the bakery was 11 years old,” Olesen said. “It was a family affair right from the start. My parents, my father especially, were the best thing that happened to O&H Danish Bakery.
“He was a wonderful individual, loved people, loved the people he worked with and he loved the customers … they put all their time and passion into the bakery while raising three boys.”
Kringle for the family
Wind Point resident Sue Lange Pruitt waited in the checkout line with four brandy old fashioned flavored kringles.
Pruitt said the kringle are a “surprise Christmas gift” to her nephew, who lives in Pittsburgh and fell in love with the flavor.
The brandy old fashioned kringle isn’t Pruitt’s thing — she prefers cherry — but she said she supports O&H for the work they do outside the bakery.
“They are big benefactors of the community,” Pruitt said. “I appreciate all the charity work that they do. They donate (baked goods) to the shelters and anytime somebody needs a donation, they’re really there for them.”
The immigrant story of O&H — being from a foreign country (Denmark) and trying to become part of the community — is not lost on immigrants living in Racine.
Nijole Andriusis emigrated from Lithuania with her family to Racine eight years ago. She brought her children to the celebration.
“We love all the community events, especially being immigrants, it’s nice to look for these opportunities to participate in the community and make new friends,” Andriusis said.
Andriusis said she ships kringle to her family, buys birthday cakes from O&H for her kids and often stops in for doughnuts in the morning.
“It’s so local and unique,” Andriusis said. “They started as immigrants … and we love the flavors, too.”
