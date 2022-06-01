A celebration of stars, under the stars: LGBT Center to host pride prom June 11 outside Festival Hall

RACINE — More than 7% of American LGBTQ youth reported being prevented by their school “from attending a dance or function with someone of the same gender” and more than 7 in 10 LGBTQ students said they avoided “school functions and extracurricular activities to some extent,” according to the 2019 National School Climate Survey conducted by the LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit GLSEN.

This year’s traditional proms have come and gone. While more than 1,000 area high schoolers celebrated the prime of their lives with music, friends and possibly a date, there is a subset of people who often didn’t have that opportunity to, or felt welcome at prom, growing up. The LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin has an event planned that will hopefully give people who never went to prom the chance they never had to shine.

The LGBT Center, 1456 Junction Ave., is planning a Pride Prom — an astrological-themed event and fundraiser that aims to give youth and adults who might not have attended a proper prom, or even just to relive that moment as their proper selves.

The June 11 outdoor event will have simultaneous youth and adult proms on the lawn of the Racine Civic Center, which includes Festival Hall, at 5 Fifth St. It is scheduled for 7:30-11 p.m. Masks will be optional.

The month of June is Pride Month. June was chosen as it was the month, in 1969, when the Stonewall Riots (a.k.a. the Stonewall Uprising) began in New York after the Stonewall Inn gay club was raided by police.

The adult prom will cost $60 while the youth prom, for those ages 14-18, is free to attend. The events will have an astrological theme, and feature tarot card readers and a drag show.

Attendees of the adult prom will receive two drink tickets for the cash bar and one free tarot reading per person. The ticket will also include a plated meal.

For the youth prom, there are also free tarot readings and an open mocktail bar. Attendees will also get the chance to work with queer artist Anwar Floyd Pruitt in making a Muppet-themed music video.

All proceeds, including profits made from the drag show and auctions, will aid The LGBTQ Center in supporting local LGBTQ youth.

Pride Prom WHEN: 7:30-11 p.m., June 11 WHERE: Racine Civic Center, 5 Fifth St. COST: $60 adults, free for youth REGISTER: lgbtsewi.org/prom

The LGBT Center hosts two yearly events, a youth-oriented prom in the spring and an adult Gala event to raise money for the center’s different programming. Setting up these events had been difficult for the center for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, but with a focus on COVID safety — including an outdoor setting with an open tent concept — the center hopes to bring both events together and bigger than ever.

“We wanted to see an event that would just feel different. Bring a date, film your cheesy prom-posal and put it on the internet, put on a costume that is really on theme and take cool and goofy pictures at our photo booth and watch an incredible drag show,” said David Ulrich, project manager for the Pride Prom. “We just wanted it to feel very unique and elevated for a local pride event. Unless you are wealthy, I don’t think that is an experience you get very often as an adult of going to a formal dance; maybe a wedding is the closest thing people have. But this is an entirely queer event just to celebrate the queer community with an experience that many of us have not had since high school. A dance just sounded really fun.”

Ulrich joked about the “Met Gala energy” the event has had, and mentioned the outreach the center had already been getting from community members. Several parents have reached out to Ulrich, saying their kids had worked more on their astrological Pride Prom costumes than their regular prom outfits. They added that the youth are more excited about being with people in their community.

Many of the youths registering have also shown excitement directly to Ulrich as well; many of them said they have never attended a drag show before.

The winner of the drag show will be determined by the amount of real money raised after each performer’s performance — adults will be free to donate real money while the youth will be able to “donate” Monopoly money to vote. The winning performer will be crowned Prom King, Queen or Royal — whichever title the winner best identifies with.

“States across the country are using LGBTQIA+ youth as a political tool for the midterm elections,” wrote Barb Farrar, executive director for the LGBT Center, in the pride prom’s sponsorship packet. “And we in Wisconsin aren’t immune from seeing laws like those in Texas or Florida passed here, which deny young people the health care, support and representation they need. Your support for our Center helps us to continue advocating for our youth.”

To support People and organizations in the community are encouraged to sponsor the prom with several tier options. The lowest tier — Winter Formal Court with a minimum donation of $1,000 — offers four tickets to the event, acknowledgment in the event’s program and a shout out on the event’s online landing page. The highest tier — Prom Queen/King/Royal with a minimum donation of $10,000 — includes perks such as the donor’s name or logo on the LGBT Center’s website for a year, custom safe zone training for the organization and all other perks offered in other tiers. For more information on registering for the event or on applying for sponsorships, visit lgbtsewi.org/prom

The LGBT Center provides resources and aid to LGBTQ people of any age, gender or background, but it specifically aims to support the youth in the communities.

The “Be You” program the LGBT Center puts together is a youth group that hosts weekly online meetings, monthly events and a Discord online chat server for ongoing conversations between youths. The center also aims to support parents of LGBTQ adolescents, offering free monthly Safe Zone training for parents and community members as well as a specific support group “Parenting With Pride” where caretakers can meet families with kids just like theirs.

The center also offers safe zone training to schools and organizations in the area.

