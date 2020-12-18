A Burlington medical goods distributor wants to buy an empty grocery store — and move into it

BURLINGTON — Medical goods distributor Wisconsin Vision Associates needs more space so badly, and doesn’t want to leave Burlington, that the company is trying to purchase an entire shopping center.
The company has offered to purchase the Pinecrest Shopping Center in Burlington. It plans to then convert an old Richter’s Marketplace grocery store into a new warehouse and distribution center.
Richter’s Marketplace closed its doors last year, and the 50-year-old Pinecrest Shopping Center has become a distressed property, with other vacancies and out-of-town owners. The property still is home to a Family Dollar, Cousins Subs, Midwest Dance Center, Kira’s Asian Bistro restaurant, Salvation Army outlet and Advantage Physical Therapy medical office.
Wisconsin Vision Associates, headquartered across town, is offering to purchase and reinvigorate the shopping center if city officials will rezone the shuttered grocery store for manufacturing. The company distributes contact lenses and other supplies for eye doctors.
Concerns over loss of shopping space
City leaders have voiced support for the proposal, although some are reluctant about converting the old Richter’s Marketplace into a manufacturing-style operation.
Alderwoman Theresa Meyer said Burlington residents and shoppers have been anxious to see a new retailer take over the grocery store.
“I think there will be a lot of disappointment,” Meyer said. “There’s people who love their shopping, right?”
The City Council is scheduled to decide the matter in January.
Wisconsin Vision Associates has agreed to allow the rezoning to expire if the company ever moves out of the old grocery store.
Jeffery Erickson, vice president of operations, said the company is experiencing strong growth in sales. The Pinecrest Shopping Center would provide space for rapid expansion of the medical goods operation.
Erickson said the company would not displace any tenants and would invest in improvements to the shopping center, which is located at Pine Street and Crest Street, just south of downtown.
“We’re very excited at the opportunity to bring some new life and energy back into that space,” he said. “We look forward to being good, responsible owners and landlords.”
If the city refuses to rezone the former Richter’s Marketplace, Wisconsin Vision Associates says it will drop the planned purchase of Pinecrest Shopping Center and will look elsewhere for expansion — maybe outside Burlington.
Out-of-state owner
The shopping center has been for sale, with a list price of $3.5 million, even before Richter’s Marketplace was closed in 2019.
The property is owned by an out-of-town lender identified in county tax records by the name of CSMC 2007-C3 156-248 South Pine Street LLC of Irving, Texas.
Real estate broker Andrew Rubin, who represents the owner, said the asking price of $3.5 million has since been adjusted to entertain any purchase offer.
The deal with Wisconsin Vision Associates makes sense for Burlington, Rubin said, because it would reawaken the empty grocery store and also help other tenants in the shopping center.
Shopping centers often sit empty for a long time, Rubin said, especially during times of economic uncertainty like the ongoing pandemic.
“Retail is in a weird place right now,” he said. “It’s always helpful and useful when cities are willing to talk about alternatives.”
Built in the 1960s, Pinecrest Shopping Center is about 102,000 square feet in size, of which approximately half represents the former grocery store and half includes other tenants.
The current rezoning proposal applies only to the former Richter’s Marketplace.
Neighbor would welcome new owner
Ted Teberg, owner of Advantage Physical Therapy, said he welcomes Wisconsin Vision Associates, both as a new landlord and as a neighbor in the shopping center.
Teberg, a tenant for 18 years, said he has grown frustrated with the decline of Pinecrest Shopping Center, especially the vacant storefronts.
“Empty space is a killer,” he said. Referring to the former grocery store, he added, “I’d be happy to have anything in that spot.”
Wisconsin Vision Associates, founded in the 1980s, warehouses and distributes contact lenses and other optical goods to doctors. The company operated for many years at 139 W. Chestnut St., but moved in 2015 into a new $7 million headquarters at 35263 W. State St.
Erickson said business has continued to grow, and the company already needs more space again.
Although the rezoning at Pinecrest Shopping Center calls for a manufacturing designation, Erickson said the company does not engage in heavy manufacturing.
“It sounds scary for certain people, I would imagine,” he said of the proposal to change the rezoning from Central Business District to Light Manufacturing District.
Commission gives OK
The city’s Plan Commission has endorsed the Wisconsin Vision Associates proposal — but not unanimously.
Commissioner Art Gardner opposed the rezoning request, saying that he dislikes the idea of allowing manufacturing at a site surrounded by retail and situated so close to downtown.
Gardner said the city should think more long-term about future retail users of the old Richter’s Marketplace.
Vacant retail storefronts are commonplace, he added. “You have to exercise a little bit of patience.”
The Plan Commission voted 4-1 in favor of the rezoning on Monday, and the City Council discussed the proposal Tuesday during a committee meeting.
Several aldermen voiced support for the proposal, citing Wisconsin Vision Associates as a strong member of the business community.
Alderman Todd Bauman said he would not want to see the company go elsewhere for its expansion because Burlington was not willing to be accommodating.
“If we can help keep a fast-growing business that is known worldwide in the City of Burlington,” Bauman said, “I’ll definitely do my part to make sure that happens.”
