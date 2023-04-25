RACINE — Kids from Goodland Montessori got a chance last week to get hands-on with science.
Third, fourth and fifth graders from the school, 4800 Graceland Blvd., were visited by juniors and seniors rom Case High School on Friday afternoon and given a demonstration of dissecting sheep brains.
The Case students had taken the school’s “Human Body Systems” class and volunteered to go to Goodland Montessori to act as mentors.
While the older students did all the dissecting, the younger students who volunteered to participate got a chance to hold the brains in a gloved hand.
“It feels gross and disturbing to hold a real-life sheep brain,”Kattelaya Lillo, a third grader at Goodland, said. “One day you’re having a happy day, playing hopscotch at recess, and then you are dissecting a sheep’s brain.”
Sara Gauthier, a medical program teacher at Case, said that this was the first time students in the program had gone to another school to mentor younger children — but it’s an experience that her students were excited to be a part of, so it’s possible it could happen again.
