A budget with two sides: public safety and social programs | Mayor Mason makes his proposal for 2023

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason presented his 2023 executive budget to the City Council on Monday while invoking Martin Luther King Jr.’s philosophy of the "beloved community," where economic and social justice are a reality for all communities.

Mason’s budget included funding for public safety, including the restoration of six recently cut positions from the police department, but also funding for the social programs the mayor has aimed to champion.

“Some think this approach to the budget is wrong, that we have to pick one or the other. I disagree,” Mason said. “I think it is through this commitment that we build safe and healthy neighborhoods where families can thrive and find opportunities to grow. It is by doing both that we can again work toward what King called the beloved community.”

In addition to the six new budgeted officer positions for the Racine Police Department, bringing the total staffing for the RPD to 195, the city also intends to create an Office for Violence Prevention.

However, the budget also includes continued funding for "GROW Racine," which supports upward mobility through education scholarships, a youth employment program and the Racine Financial Empowerment Center — to name a few of the programs.

The mayor said there remain long-term structural deficits the city has struggled with since the Wisconsin Legislature restricted the ability of cities to raise revenue, but the funding through the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act helped stabilize the budget.

“This would be a very different budget conversation without that support (from ARPA),” Mason said.

He added city fees are expected to remain the same.

There are no anticipated cuts to service or personnel.

By the numbers

Mason’s address to the council came five years to the day after he was sworn in.

“Serving as your mayor is the greatest professional honor of my life,” he said. “I continued to describe it as the hardest and best job I’ve ever had.”

Mason reviewed some of what he sees as positive changes that have occurred since then.

He noted that, when he took office, the property tax rate was $16.93 per $1,000/assessed value. In his 2023 proposed budget, the tax rate was $13.58 — the lowest rate in a decade.

Despite the decrease in the property tax rate, the property tax levy was expected to bring in $56.8 million, a .06% increase, due in part to new construction, which “reflects the highest dollar amount of new construction in more than 20 years,” the mayor said. Fast-increasing assessed property values also play a role in property tax rates dropping but actual payments holding steady or going up.

The capital borrowing for city projects has also decreased in that time. The 2023 capital borrowing is at 44% of what the city is allowed to borrow under state law. It was at 55% of capacity when he took office.

For city employees, the mayor’s budget includes a 2% wage increase in addition to a step increase. In 2020, city employees received no wage increase and a step increase only; in 2021, there was a 1% wage increase and no step increase; in 2022, city employees received both a 1% wage increase and a step increase.

Public safety

During the time Mason has been mayor, the budget for the Racine Police Department has increased from $31 million to $33 million while its maximum budgeted number of officers has dropped from 200 to 189.

For the police department, with the help of ARPA funds, the city intends to:

Add six additional officers.

Offer a 12% wage increase in the contract still being negotiated.

Provide $350,000 to stabilize current positions.

Allocate an additional $400,000 for overtime on top of the $50,000 for overtime the city received in federal funds allocated by the state; the city could spend more than $1 million over its 2022 budget on police overtime alone.

It addition to providing funding for existing programs, such as the police cadet program that gives youth an opportunity to work in the police department to see if the job is for them, the budget also creates an Office of Violent Prevention.

Additionally, the budget continues funding for hardware such as cameras, streetlights and acoustic equipment to pinpoint shots fired and body-worn cameras.

However, many of these programs will have to have additional investment from state and federal government to be sustainable.

“Cities like Racine have been challenged by state legislators to use more ARPA funds to fund public safety,” Mason said. “This budget reflects the millions of dollars of investments we are making with ARPA funds in police and public safety...

"Now we need the state to invest in public safety to maintain those commitments for the long term.”

Economic mobility

Mason said the budget also reflects the ongoing need to address inequities.

“It is my belief that creating economic opportunities for residents reduces crime and reducing crime will increase economic opportunities for our residents,” he said.

For that reason, the budget continues funding programs to aid programs that support upward economic mobility for its residents.

One of the programs the city will continue supporting is the Financial Empowerment Center, which is run in partnership with the nonprofit Housing Resources, Inc.

The mayor described the program as “helping residents achieve their financial dreams.”

According to Mason, in less than two years the FEC has helped 280 residents eliminate more than $375,000 in personal debt, increased their savings by more than $83,000, and increased their credit scores.

The city will continue to fund the scholarship initiative through YWCA Southeast Wisconsin that assists adult residents to earn their high school diplomas. The mayor said in the last year more than 100 adults earned their diplomas and 128 are currently enrolled.

There are also scholarships for residents to complete pre-apprentice programs offered by the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership's Big Step program and First Choice. The scholarships assist with income while adults are going through the program.

Additionally, the budget seeks to expand the youth employment program in order that the city may continue to offer paid internships.

The youth employment program hires young people between the ages of 16 and 24 years old to work alongside city employees in all city departments — including police and fire to strengthen their employment skills and create a pipeline for residents to become employed by the city.

The inaugural round saw 36 young people participate in the eight-week program, five of whom were offered positions with the city.

Additionally, the budget includes funding for an outreach specialist to spread the word about the city’s resources and programs.